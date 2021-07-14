checkAd

EQT Infrastructure to acquire Covanta Holding Corporation, a global leader in Waste-to-Energy solutions, for USD 5.3 billion

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.07.2021   

- Waste-to-Energy constitutes a vital segment of the waste disposal value chain by providing sustainable disposal solutions for waste that would otherwise go to landfills

- Transaction highlights EQT's commitment to partnering with purpose-driven companies that are integral to the ongoing energy transition and growing circular economy

- EQT Infrastructure to accelerate Covanta Holding Corporation's journey towards becoming the most sustainable provider of waste disposal services, driving compelling results for all stakeholders

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that EQT Infrastructure has agreed to acquire Covanta Holding Corporation ("Covanta" or the "Company") (NYSE: CVA), an owner and operator of Waste-to-Energy ("WtE") facilities in North America. Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by Covanta's Board of Directors, shareholders will receive USD 20.25 in cash per share of Covanta's common stock in a transaction valued at USD 5.3 billion, including the assumption of Covanta's net debt obligations. The purchase price represents a 37 percent premium to Covanta's unaffected share price of USD 14.86 on June 8th, the day prior to initial media speculation of a transaction.

Waste-to-Energy is a vital part of the waste disposal value chain, offering a far more sustainable alternative to landfilling waste for communities and businesses, with a significantly smaller real estate footprint per ton disposed compared to traditional landfills. The process ensures optimal use of waste by: reducing waste volumes by 90 percent that would otherwise get landfilled; eliminating nearly one ton of greenhouse gases equivalent per ton of municipal solid waste; producing sustainable, highly reliable electricity, capacity, and steam for utilities and industrial customers; and recycling metals found within municipal solid waste.

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, Covanta has 41 WtE facilities strategically located in key metropolitan areas across the US, Canada and Europe. The Company and its nearly 4,000 full time team members safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste into sustainable, reliable electricity and produce ~10TWh of baseload electricity and ~600k tons of recycled metals per year. Covanta's three diversified and complementary business segments comprise waste processing and services, energy production and metals recycling, and the Company is expected to generate Adj. EBITDA of approximately USD 460mm to 480mm in 2021.

Disclaimer

