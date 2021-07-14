Xilinx Versal HBM Series with Integrated High Bandwidth Memory Tackles Big Data Compute Challenges in the Network and Cloud

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive computing, today introduced the Versal HBM adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP), the newest series in the Versal portfolio. The Versal HBM series enables the convergence of fast memory, secure connectivity, and adaptable compute in a single platform. Versal HBM ACAPs integrate the most advanced HBM2e DRAM, providing 820GB/s of throughput and 32GB of capacity for 8X more memory bandwidth and 63% lower power than DDR5 implementations.1 The Versal HBM series is architected to keep up with the higher memory needs of the most compute intensive, memory bound applications for data center, wired networking, test and measurement, and aerospace and defense.

