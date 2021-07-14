checkAd

Xilinx Versal HBM Series with Integrated High Bandwidth Memory Tackles Big Data Compute Challenges in the Network and Cloud

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive computing, today introduced the Versal HBM adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP), the newest series in the Versal portfolio. The Versal HBM series enables the convergence of fast memory, secure connectivity, and adaptable compute in a single platform. Versal HBM ACAPs integrate the most advanced HBM2e DRAM, providing 820GB/s of throughput and 32GB of capacity for 8X more memory bandwidth and 63% lower power than DDR5 implementations.1 The Versal HBM series is architected to keep up with the higher memory needs of the most compute intensive, memory bound applications for data center, wired networking, test and measurement, and aerospace and defense.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005233/en/

The Versal HBM series is the newest member of the Versal ACAP portfolio, delivering unmatched convergence of fast memory, secure connectivity, and adaptable compute in a single platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Many real-time, high-performance applications are critically bottlenecked by memory bandwidth and operate at the edge of their power and thermal limits,” said Sumit Shah, senior director, Product Management and Marketing at Xilinx. “The Versal HBM series eliminates those bottlenecks to provide our customers with a solution that delivers significantly higher performance and reduced system power, latency, form factor, and total cost of ownership for data center and network operators.”

High bandwidth, secure connectivity

Built on the foundation of the Versal Premium series, Versal HBM devices incorporate power-optimized networking cores for high bandwidth, secure connectivity. The Versal HBM series offers 5.6Tb/s of serial bandwidth with 112Gb/s PAM4 transceivers, 2.4Tb/s of scalable Ethernet bandwidth, 1.2Tb/s of line rate encryption throughput, 600Gb/s of Interlaken connectivity, and 1.5Tb/s of PCIe Gen5 bandwidth with built-in DMA, supporting both CCIX and CXL. This broad set of hardened IP provides off-the-shelf, multi-terabit networked connectivity for a breadth of protocols, data rates, and optical standards, enabling optimal power and performance and the fastest time to market.

