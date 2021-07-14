checkAd

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Files 1st Quarter Financials and Recent Operational Highlights

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the period ended May 31, 2021. AITX is a ‘full SEC reporting’ company that files detailed annual and quarterly reports as prepared by a PBAOC and reviewed by an authorized auditor.

AITX's RAD Excellence Center (REX) with ROSA180, Wally and other devices ready for final assembly and testing. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The first quarter of our fiscal year was a pivotal growth period for the company,” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of AITX. “Significant progress was made across all segments of the business. We continue to execute on our strategic priorities, putting the company and its subsidiaries in a very strong position.”

Key takeaways from the 10-Q filing

Sales Growth
 The Company reports that for the quarter ended May 31, AITX’s first quarter of fiscal year 2022, revenues increased 785% over the same period of the prior year. This fiscal quarter’s revenues were 55% greater than the entire prior fiscal year.

Of particular significance is that RAD solutions were purchased – as opposed to being on a long term subscription – by two of the world’s largest corporations, one of which has been using, and re-ordering, RAD devices over the past two years.

Sales Funnel Growth
 The Company reports that its sales funnel continues its rapid expansion as the four sales people added during the first quarter have completed training and are starting to produce meaningful results. Additional sales order announcements and details are expected when applicable. The company anticipates that fiscal year 2022 (ending February 28, 2022) revenue will be significantly greater than fiscal year 2021 revenue.

Expanded Manufacturing Capacity Now Online
 At the end of the quarter ending May 31, 2021, the Company began production in its new manufacturing facility in Ferndale, Michigan. The Company now has the resources and infrastructure in place to realize its growth plans and fulfill the increasing customer demand. This production space combined with experienced production staff and the advanced designs forthcoming with RAD 3.0 give the Company the ability to deliver hundreds of stationary units per month, as well as the capacity to produce up to 30 ROAMEO units per month.

