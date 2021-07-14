checkAd

Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on Pimavanserin in Neurodegenerative Diseases at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that three scientific presentations in dementia-related psychosis (DRP) will be shared at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC), being held July 26-30, 2021 in Denver, Colo., and virtually.

The poster presentations include two analyses of patients who have neurodegenerative disease taking pimavanserin while also receiving other antidementia medication. One presentation focuses on safety outcomes while the second describes the impact of an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor (AChEI) on the pharmacokinetic profile of pimavanserin in patients with dementia-related psychosis. The third presentation will discuss a novel screening tool for psychosis in dementia patients.

AAIC Accepted Presentations:

  • Poster Presentation (#57661): Pimavanserin and concomitant antidementia medication use in patients with neurodegenerative and/or neurovascular disorders: safety outcomes from pooled clinical data and the HARMONY study, available to view starting Monday, July 26.
    Presenting Author: George Demos, M.D., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Poster Presentation (#57479): Impact of concomitant acetylcholinesterase inhibitor use on the pharmacokinetic profile of pimavanserin in patients with dementia-related psychosis: modeling data from the Phase 3 HARMONY study, available to view starting Monday, July 26.
    Presenting Author: Mona Darwish, Ph.D., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Poster Presentation (#57766): Development and Assessment of a Brief Screening Tool for Psychosis in Dementia, available to view starting Monday, July 26
    Presenting Author: Jeffrey Cummings, M.D., Sc.D., Joy Chambers-Grundy Professor of Brain Science, Vice Chair for Research, and Director of the Chambers-Gundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience, Department of Brain Health, School of Integrated Health Sciences, University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV).

About Pimavanserin

Pimavanserin is a selective serotonin inverse agonist and antagonist preferentially targeting 5-HT2A receptors. These receptors are thought to play an important role in neuropsychiatric disorders. In vitro, pimavanserin demonstrated no appreciable binding affinity for dopamine (including D2), histamine, muscarinic, or adrenergic receptors. Pimavanserin was approved for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2016 under the trade name NUPLAZID. NUPLAZID is not approved for dementia-related psychosis. In addition, Acadia is developing pimavanserin in other neuropsychiatric conditions.

Seite 1 von 3
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on Pimavanserin in Neurodegenerative Diseases at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC) Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that three scientific presentations in dementia-related psychosis (DRP) will be shared at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC), being held July 26-30, 2021 in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Full Truck Alliance ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.06.21DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.06.21MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.06.21DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.06.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.06.21Two Days Left to Actively Participate in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Class Action: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten