Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on Pimavanserin in Neurodegenerative Diseases at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC)

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that three scientific presentations in dementia-related psychosis (DRP) will be shared at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC), being held July 26-30, 2021 in Denver, Colo., and virtually.

The poster presentations include two analyses of patients who have neurodegenerative disease taking pimavanserin while also receiving other antidementia medication. One presentation focuses on safety outcomes while the second describes the impact of an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor (AChEI) on the pharmacokinetic profile of pimavanserin in patients with dementia-related psychosis. The third presentation will discuss a novel screening tool for psychosis in dementia patients.