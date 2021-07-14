Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on Pimavanserin in Neurodegenerative Diseases at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC)
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that three scientific presentations in dementia-related psychosis (DRP) will be shared at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC), being held July 26-30, 2021 in Denver, Colo., and virtually.
The poster presentations include two analyses of patients who have neurodegenerative disease taking pimavanserin while also receiving other antidementia medication. One presentation focuses on safety outcomes while the second describes the impact of an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor (AChEI) on the pharmacokinetic profile of pimavanserin in patients with dementia-related psychosis. The third presentation will discuss a novel screening tool for psychosis in dementia patients.
AAIC Accepted Presentations:
- Poster Presentation (#57661): Pimavanserin and concomitant antidementia medication use in patients with neurodegenerative and/or neurovascular disorders: safety outcomes from pooled
clinical data and the HARMONY study, available to view starting Monday, July 26.
Presenting Author: George Demos, M.D., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Poster Presentation (#57479): Impact of concomitant acetylcholinesterase inhibitor use on the pharmacokinetic profile of pimavanserin in patients with dementia-related psychosis: modeling
data from the Phase 3 HARMONY study, available to view starting Monday, July 26.
Presenting Author: Mona Darwish, Ph.D., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Poster Presentation (#57766): Development and Assessment of a Brief Screening Tool for Psychosis in Dementia, available to view starting Monday, July 26
Presenting Author: Jeffrey Cummings, M.D., Sc.D., Joy Chambers-Grundy Professor of Brain Science, Vice Chair for Research, and Director of the Chambers-Gundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience, Department of Brain Health, School of Integrated Health Sciences, University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV).
About Pimavanserin
Pimavanserin is a selective serotonin inverse agonist and antagonist preferentially targeting 5-HT2A receptors. These receptors are thought to play an important role in neuropsychiatric disorders. In vitro, pimavanserin demonstrated no appreciable binding affinity for dopamine (including D2), histamine, muscarinic, or adrenergic receptors. Pimavanserin was approved for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2016 under the trade name NUPLAZID. NUPLAZID is not approved for dementia-related psychosis. In addition, Acadia is developing pimavanserin in other neuropsychiatric conditions.
