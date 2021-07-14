checkAd

VanEck Launches Fund Focused on Environmental Change Including the Accelerating Energy Transition

VanEck today announced the launch of its newest mutual fund, the VanEck Environmental Sustainability Fund (“the Fund”, tickers: ENVAX, ENVIX, ENVYX). The Fund is designed to provide investors with exposure to global companies operating in a variety of environmental sustainability sectors such as renewable energy, smart resource management, agriculture technology, recycling, water and advanced materials. The Fund aims to align investor interests with aspirational objectives set forth by a number of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Fund’s approach is guided by the investment team’s philosophy that long-term environmental initiatives will be driven by companies with sustainable business models. This concept of “dual sustainability”, or sustainable results through sustainable business models, is at the core of the process to identify equity opportunities using a combination of qualitative and quantitative measures.

Integrated into the investment process are certain key metrics that the team believes should be routinely measured, quantified and reported on by companies in order to demonstrate and benchmark their current environmental aspirations and obligations. To that end, VanEck has developed a research and engagement framework focused on “CLAW” metrics (which measure results and progress around sustainability efforts related specifically to Climate, Land, Air and Water).

“Investors should be taking a holistic view when it comes to environmental sustainability,” said Shawn Reynolds, Portfolio Manager for the Fund. “By taking a comprehensive approach across various sectors with this fund, we’re able to identify a broad range of companies that are purposely focused on critical land and water factors, as well as greenhouse gas emissions. Our goal is to provide investors with a means through which they can invest in and support publicly traded companies that are measurably addressing climate change by developing innovative solutions to environmental issues for the long term.”

In addition to CLAW metrics, candidates for portfolio inclusion must also demonstrate competitive financial positioning with a managerial commitment to governance, engagement, and reporting. The VanEck team will also take into account key policy drivers that may impact sectors and companies, including government stimulus and subsidies, regulatory developments and geopolitical considerations.

