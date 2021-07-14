checkAd

New Relic Announces Appointment of Former Disney Executive Anita Lynch as Chief Data Officer and Promotions to C-Suite Leadership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 15:00  |  39   |   |   

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced the appointment of Anita Lynch to Chief Data Officer and additional promotions to the company’s C-Suite. Lynch joins New Relic from The Walt Disney Company where she served as Vice President, Data Governance for Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Streaming. Kristy Friedrichs, who served as New Relic's Chief People Officer for the past four years, has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Manav Khurana has been promoted to Chief Growth Officer and Tracy Williams to Chief People Officer in addition to her current role as Chief Diversity Officer.

“Anita brings exceptional experience transforming how leading companies like Apple, Yahoo, Amazon and Disney leverage and extract more business value from their data, which is invaluable as New Relic continues to drive our long-term growth strategy of putting the power of data in the hands of the world’s software engineers and developers,” said New Relic CEO Bill Staples. “Together with Kristy, Manav and Tracy who have been outstanding leaders, partners and members of our management team, I’m thrilled to see these leaders thrive in their roles where they will continue to inspire innovation inside New Relic as a leading data-driven observability company.”

“The unified, strategic use of data is mission critical to helping organizations make smart business decisions and gain a competitive advantage, particularly with the accelerated rate of digital transformation driven by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Anita Lynch, chief data officer at New Relic. “Data is at the heart of everything New Relic does, and we as a company commit every day to leading the charge in serving developers and engineers, measuring software performance and making data-driven observability the key to gaining true visibility into the entire technology infrastructure. With our philosophical alignment around data combined with the massive opportunity to help New Relic’s impressive Fortune 500 customer base create more perfect software, I am honored to join the team.”

“I've built my career on helping companies achieve their full potential, having spent 15 years at Bain doing both advisory work and leading consulting operations, and as New Relic’s Chief People Officer where I learned firsthand how talent and culture are fundamental to effective operations. Having spent the past four years partnering with executives from across New Relic, understanding their priorities and how they work together, I have a deep understanding of the business and how it operates, as well as the people and culture that make it up,” said New Relic Chief Operating Officer Kristy Friedrichs. “With New Relic’s strategy, business and pricing model, GTM team and unequaled platform with ongoing transformational innovation delivered to customers, we are in an ideal position to continue leading the observability market while scaling our growth. I am excited to be here for this chapter in New Relic’s history and to be leading operations.”

