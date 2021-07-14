checkAd

High-Grade Awaruite Obtained During Site Visit to Letain Along 1 km X 1.3 km Known Nickel-Cobalt Mineralization Zone

Autor: Accesswire
14.07.2021, 15:05  |  43   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ("MLD" or the "Company") (TSXV:DIA) (FKT:M85) is pleased to announce samples taken revealed a high concentration of coarse grain awaruite and management is having 10 x 5 …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ("MLD" or the "Company") (TSXV:DIA) (FKT:M85) is pleased to announce samples taken revealed a high concentration of coarse grain awaruite and management is having 10 x 5 kilogram rock chip samples tested by SGS Canada using "Davis Tube" (magnetic separation to obtain % magnetics) and assay on the concentrate product and tailings for Fe, Ni, S, Cr, Co as well as Rapid Mineralogical Scan on one composite sample. A report has recently been filed in compliance with National Instrument 43-101; the completed report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A picture containing snow, sky, outdoor, mountain Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1 - Site visit to focus on 1km x 1.3km area of known Nickel-Cobalt mineralization

The Letain Property has similar geology and awaruite mineralization (fine and coarse grain texture) that is comparable to First Point Minerals Decar Property located in central BC. Decar contains an indicated resource of 1.99 billion tonnes at 0.122% magnetically recovered nickel, and inferred resource of 0.59 billion tonnes at 0.114% magnetically recovered nickel (updated mineral resource estimate by GeoSim Services Inc. September 9, 2020, FPX website). The high magnetic susceptibility and high density (specific gravity 8.2) makes awaruite amenable to magnetic and gravity separation. Margaret Lake Diamonds made a recent site visit to Letain by Qualified Person Jo Shearer (M.Sc., P.Geo.). Samples were taken in the area where previous sampling revealed a high concentration of coarse grained awaruite, [and management is having 10 x 5 kilogram rock chip samples tested by SGS Canada using "Davis Tube" (magnetic separation to obtain % magnetics) and assay on the concentrate product and tailings for Fe, Ni, S, Cr, Co as well as Rapid Mineralogical Scan on one composite sample]. This test will provide suitable information to assess preliminary metallurgy and contingent on results of SGS Davis Tube tests, further metallurgy may be planned for a larger sample, as well as preparing application for MX permits in order to drill test the awaruite bearing mineralization.

Seite 1 von 3
Margaret Lake Diamonds Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

High-Grade Awaruite Obtained During Site Visit to Letain Along 1 km X 1.3 km Known Nickel-Cobalt Mineralization Zone VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ("MLD" or the "Company") (TSXV:DIA) (FKT:M85) is pleased to announce samples taken revealed a high concentration of coarse grain awaruite and management is having 10 x 5 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and ...
Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and ...
Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a ...
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September ...
Delta Resources Acquires Additional Claims in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Contiguous to the Delta-1 ...
First Drill Hole at St Anthony Gold Mine Reports Near Surface 11.9 grams per tonne over 8.4 metres
PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
E2Gold Announces Increase in Private Placement from $4 Million to $5.2 Million
Mid-Market Organizations Gain Robust Multi-Way Matching Capabilities with Adra(R) by Trintech
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Arctic Star confirms diamonds at the Sequoia Kimberlite Complex from first laboratory results, Diagras Project, NT
Accesswire | Analysen
02.07.21Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Geochemical Sampling at Letain Nickel Cobalt Project, British Columbia
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Site Visit at Letain Nickel-Cobalt Project, British Columbia
Accesswire | Analysen