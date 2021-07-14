checkAd

ClearOne Launches All-in-One Versa Mediabar for Professional Quality Videoconferencing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 15:10  |  24   |   |   

Furthering its commitment to provide simple but powerful communications solutions for every professional audio and video need, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced the market introduction of its new Versa Mediabar, the company’s first professional quality all-in-one audio and video capture device that combines the elegance and simplicity of a soundbar with the power of ClearOne’s intelligent audio capture and 4K camera technologies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005341/en/

The ClearOne Versa Mediabar with natural-sounding audio and true-to-life video is perfect for huddle and smaller spaces. (Photo: Business Wire)

The ClearOne Versa Mediabar with natural-sounding audio and true-to-life video is perfect for huddle and smaller spaces. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu, the Versa Mediabar provides high-quality visual collaboration, audio conferencing, and UC applications from a single integrated device, offering the simplest solution available for offices, conference rooms and home offices with virtually no setup required.

“The number one thing we hear from dealers and customers is that they need video conferencing equipment that looks and sounds excellent but also works right away, every time, without training or troubleshooting. That’s exactly what the Versa Mediabar delivers,” Hakimoglu said. “With a compact design that can be mounted on a wall or attached to a video display, the Versa Mediabar connects via a single USB cable to elevate the soundbar concept into a powerful tool for virtual collaboration that includes AI-enabled auto-framing and people tracking.”

The Versa All-In-One Mediabar features a built-in 4K Ultra HD camera with a 110-degree ultra wide-angle field of view and a four-element microphone array with 360-degree voice pickup and intelligent DSP that provides acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) and automatic noise reduction to ensure crystal-clear audio capture. The camera combines electronic pan, tilt, and zoom functions (ePTZ) with artificial intelligence to enable auto-framing and people tracking that keeps the speaker in view even if they move around the room.

“As office layouts and home work continue to evolve, ClearOne is dedicated to creating solutions that provide modern workers with the best audio and video quality for training, education, corporate meetings, remote medical consultations and any other collaboration need,” Hakimoglu added. “From huddle spaces and small meeting rooms to executive offices and home offices, the compact Versa Mediabar delivers all the power and clarity needed for daily virtual communications.”

In addition to its professional-quality audio and video capture, the Versa Mediabar also features a powerful built-in speaker with Bluetooth connectivity that allows it to serve double duty as a fully-featured conferencing solution or a Bluetooth speaker for impromptu calls using any Bluetooth device. These attributes make the Versa Mediabar perfect for popular cloud-based collaboration applications such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, Google Meet, and ClearOne’s COLLABORATE Space.

The Versa Mediabar supports standard UVC commands for control, making it a great addition to existing systems, while dual wall and display mounting options deliver freedom of placement and movement. Each Versa Mediabar is backed by a two-year support and maintenance warranty, with extension options available from ClearOne. Find out more about Versa Mediabar here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

ClearOne Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ClearOne Launches All-in-One Versa Mediabar for Professional Quality Videoconferencing Furthering its commitment to provide simple but powerful communications solutions for every professional audio and video need, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced the market introduction of its new Versa Mediabar, the company’s first …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Full Truck Alliance ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21New ClearOne UNITE 180 ePTZ Camera Delivers 180-degree Panoramic View
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten