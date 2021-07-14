Landsbankinn hf. Financial results for the first half of 2021 to be published 22 July 2021
Landsbankinn will publish the financial results for the first half of 2021 on Thursday, 22 July 2021.
The following day, 23 July at 10:00 local time, the bank will host an investor call in English covering the main results. Please register to the call by emailing ir@landsbankinn.is.
