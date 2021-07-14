checkAd

Chief Executive Officer Ian Parker’s Annual Letter to Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 15:13  |  45   |   |   

Healixa Inc. (f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products Inc.) today releases an open letter to shareholders from the Company’s CEO

Holbrook, New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products Inc.) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, today offers an open letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Ian Parker which reports on the Company's 2021 year-to-date progress and shares his outlook for the balance of 2021.

Shareholders,

Healixa has created a staggering portfolio of “healing technologies”.  We have yet to unveil the full breath of our portfolio, but this letter will serve as a prelude to many of the exciting technologies to come. Collectively these ethically engineered technologies have the capability to produce substantial revenue while simultaneously having a positive healing impact on the world around us. 

The construction of this portfolio can be attributed to a select group of executives at Healixa who believe it is possible to “Do Well While Doing Good”.  I want to take a moment and thank them for their creativity, dedication, and execution. With them, Healixa is capable of becoming a premier Blue-Chip company. 

At Healixa we believe that our health is a reflection of what we eat, drink and, breathe. To that end, Healixa has amassed healing technologies that focus on building healthy communities. Our technology portfolio provides an omnichannel care approach and positive impact on the macro environmental challenges of our times. 

We have four core beliefs: 

  1. Care Communities - We believe in building sustainable communities that focus on quality of life.
  2. Energy Sustainability - We believe that advanced green technology is critical to the future of human sustainability.
  3. Continuous Health - We believe that affordable comprehensive quality personal care should be attainable by all.
  4. Water Access - We believe access to clean drinking water is a necessity, and a human right.

How We Arrived at This Point

The healthcare industry, traditionally a slow adopter of automation and AI, was forced to rapidly accelerate the way we digitize healthcare in United States in order to address the COVID19 healthcare crisis. In the current on-demand economy, online commerce saves customers money and precious time. This added value is being presented to patients and the data conveys our patients are receptive and becoming active participants in their healthcare. The process of digitization is still in its early stages, which is evident with the number of fragmented solutions being offered. That said, Healixa is committed to championing this stage of digital care by offering an array of unique, convenient, personalized healing technologies via one simplified care ecosystem. 

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chief Executive Officer Ian Parker’s Annual Letter to Shareholders Healixa Inc. (f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products Inc.) today releases an open letter to shareholders from the Company’s CEOHolbrook, New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products Inc.) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Herman Miller and Knoll Shareholders Approve Merger-Related Proposals
Basilea gibt Vertriebsvereinbarung mit JSC Lancet für Antibiotikum Zevtera (Ceftobiprol) für ...
Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board