Chief Executive Officer Ian Parker’s Annual Letter to Shareholders

Holbrook, New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products Inc.) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, today offers an open letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Ian Parker which reports on the Company's 2021 year-to-date progress and shares his outlook for the balance of 2021.

Healixa has created a staggering portfolio of “healing technologies”. We have yet to unveil the full breath of our portfolio, but this letter will serve as a prelude to many of the exciting technologies to come. Collectively these ethically engineered technologies have the capability to produce substantial revenue while simultaneously having a positive healing impact on the world around us.

The construction of this portfolio can be attributed to a select group of executives at Healixa who believe it is possible to “Do Well While Doing Good”. I want to take a moment and thank them for their creativity, dedication, and execution. With them, Healixa is capable of becoming a premier Blue-Chip company.

At Healixa we believe that our health is a reflection of what we eat, drink and, breathe. To that end, Healixa has amassed healing technologies that focus on building healthy communities. Our technology portfolio provides an omnichannel care approach and positive impact on the macro environmental challenges of our times.

We have four core beliefs:

Care Communities - We believe in building sustainable communities that focus on quality of life. Energy Sustainability - We believe that advanced green technology is critical to the future of human sustainability. Continuous Health - We believe that affordable comprehensive quality personal care should be attainable by all. Water Access - We believe access to clean drinking water is a necessity, and a human right.

How We Arrived at This Point

The healthcare industry, traditionally a slow adopter of automation and AI, was forced to rapidly accelerate the way we digitize healthcare in United States in order to address the COVID19 healthcare crisis. In the current on-demand economy, online commerce saves customers money and precious time. This added value is being presented to patients and the data conveys our patients are receptive and becoming active participants in their healthcare. The process of digitization is still in its early stages, which is evident with the number of fragmented solutions being offered. That said, Healixa is committed to championing this stage of digital care by offering an array of unique, convenient, personalized healing technologies via one simplified care ecosystem.