EcoGraf Limited: Commercial Scale Program Delivers 20% Product Yield Increase 14.07.2021 / 15:15

RESULTS TO BE INCORPORATED IN ENGINEERING DESIGN FOR NEW AUSTRALIAN BATTERY ANODE MATERIAL FACILITY

HIGHLIGHTS

- Overall product yield in excess of 60%

- Flowsheet to include production of a new ultrafine high performance anode product, called 'Super' BAM, that typically attracts a 20-25% pricing premium

- Extensive data generated for detailed engineering design works

Diversified battery anode materials company EcoGraf Limited (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to announce the results of an international mechanical shaping program, conducted using a commercial scale plant in collaboration with an industry leading equipment manufacturer, undertaken in conjunction with activities relating to finalising the engineering design works for its new Australian Battery Anode Material Facility.

Production of battery anode material (BAM) involves the mechanical shaping and subsequent purification of flake graphite feedstock. Superior mechanical shaping capabilities are essential to achieving customers' specifications for product sizing, particle size distribution and tap density. Higher yields achieved in the mechanical shaping process deliver improved production efficiencies and profitability.

A key objective of the joint mechanical shaping program was to ensure the new EcoGraf(TM) Battery Anode Material Facility has maximum flexibility to efficiently produce a range of products to satisfy customer requirements.

The results of the program have confirmed the opportunity for the new facility to produce three core product ranges to maximise overall yield:

- 15-16µm battery anode material (SpG 16);

- ultrafine battery anode material, referred to as 'super' BAM products, for high performance battery applications requiring improved energy density characteristics, which typically attracts a pricing premium of 20-25% over SpG 16; and