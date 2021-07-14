checkAd

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

Record Quarterly Net Sales of $114.4 million
Quarterly Net Income of $2.6 million

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTC: QEPC.PK) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today reported its consolidated results of operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended on May 31, 2021.

Q.E.P. reported net sales of $114.4 million for the quarter ended May 31, 2021, an increase of $28.4 million or 33.0% from the $86.0 million reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in net sales increase was due to strong economic activity during the current period as compared to the adverse impact of the worldwide economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the corresponding prior year period.   As a percentage of net sales, gross margin was 27.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to 27.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Lewis Gould, Executive Chairman, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased with the Company’s record sales for the first quarter, which not only reflect an economic rebound from last year’s decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also strong industry trends and demand for our products. To support this sales growth, the Company is cautiously reinvesting in personnel and marketing initiatives. The scarcity and rising cost of raw materials and labor, the weakened US Dollar and unprecedented increases in transcontinental freight rates, present operating challenges.”       

Mr. Gould concluded, “In light of current inflationary pressures, the Company is actively engaged in discussions with our suppliers and customers to implement actions to mitigate these threats and preserve shareholder value.”

The Company’s gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $31.3 million, representing an increase of $7.6 million, or 32.3% from $23.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which is the result of the same economic factors that caused the increase in sales.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021 were $27.3 million or 23.9% of net sales and $22.3 million or 25.9% of net sales, respectively. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher shipping costs related to higher sales volume, as well as higher personnel and marketing costs as the Company reinvested in sales support infrastructure that was eliminated or reduced during the prior year due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, during the prior year the Company, non-US based operations benefited from local government subsidies received for maintaining employment levels.

The lower interest expense during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was due to a reduction in borrowings under the Company’s credit facilities and lower interest rates during the current period.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes was 28.0% for both the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $2.6 million or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $0.7 million or $0.21 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $5.0 million as compared to $2.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

    For the Three Months Ended
    May 31,   May 31,
     2021    2020
Net income $ 2,639   $ 688
         
Add: Interest expense, net   327     403
  Provision for income taxes   1,026     268
  Depreciation and amortization   1,053     1,140
EBITDA $ 5,045   $ 2,499
         

Cash provided by operations during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.4 million as compared to $10.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, reflecting an investments in working capital, principally accounts receivable and inventory. In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, cash from operations and a $1.0 million increase in notes payable was used to increase cash on-hand. In the prior year’s first quarter, cash from operations was used primarily to pay down $11.2 million of debt.   

Working capital as of May 31, 2021 was $46.8 million compared to $44.7 million at the end of fiscal 2021. Aggregate debt, net of available cash balances at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $22.6 million or 31% of equity, a decrease of $0.4 million compared to $23.0 million or 32% of equity at the end of fiscal 2021.

Conference Call Information

The Company will be hosting the following conference call to discuss its financial results and answer questions.

Date:  Thursday, July 22, 2021
Time:  10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in Numbers: 800-353-6461 (US or Canada)
  +1 334-323-0501 (International)
Confirmation Code: 9180729

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring and installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment as well as a complete line of hardwood, luxury vinyl, and modular carpet tile. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, professional specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers under brand names including QEP, LASH, ROBERTS, Vitrex, Brutus, PRCI, Plasplugs, Tomecanic, Premix-Marbletite (PMM), Apple Creek, Homelux, Capitol and XPS Foam.   Brand names featured under QEP’s Harris Flooring Group include Harris, Kraus and Naturally Aged Flooring.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding emergence of the world from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's belief that it is positioned to respond to evolving uncertainties related thereto, the Company's shifting of its focus to new challenges presented by (i) scarcity and rising cost for raw materials and transcontinental freight, (ii) the weakening U.S. Dollar, (iii) shifts in global sourcing patterns and (iv) general inflationary pressures, economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, profit improvements, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, global sourcing, political uncertainty, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Q.E.P. Co., Inc.
Enos Brown
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
561-994-5550

-Financial Information Follows-

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Three Months Ended
  May 31,   May 31,
    2021       2020  
       
Net sales $ 114,404     $ 86,015  
Cost of goods sold   83,091       62,348  
Gross profit   31,313       23,667  
       
Operating expenses:      
     Shipping   12,621       9,721  
     General and administrative   7,132       6,770  
     Selling and marketing   7,728       5,904  
     Other income, net   (160 )     (87 )
     Total operating expenses   27,321       22,308  
       
Operating income   3,992       1,359  
       
Interest expense, net   (327 )     (403 )
       
Income before provision for income taxes   3,665       956  
       
Provision for income taxes   1,026       268  
       
Net income $ 2,639     $ 688  
       
Earnings per share:      
     Basic $ 0.79     $ 0.21  
     Diluted $ 0.79     $ 0.21  
       
Weighted average number of common      
     shares outstanding:      
     Basic   3,335       3,335  
     Diluted   3,346       3,335  
       


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Three Months Ended
  May 31,   May 31,
    2021       2020  
       
Net income $ 2,639     $ 688  
       
Unrealized currency translation adjustments   (126 )     (140 )
       
Comprehensive income $ 2,513     $ 548  
       


       
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except per share values)
       
  May 31, 2021   February 28, 2021
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
       
ASSETS      
Cash $ 13,199     $ 10,905  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $957      
     and $1,059 as of May 31, 2021 and February 28, 2021, respectively   54,301       53,183  
Inventories   71,547       67,032  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   6,694       6,829  
Prepaid income taxes   -       736  
Current assets   145,741       138,685  
       
Property and equipment, net   11,119       11,398  
Right of use operating lease assets   16,081       16,417  
Deferred income taxes, net   3,432       3,436  
Intangibles, net   12,065       12,454  
Goodwill   2,537       2,493  
Other assets   2,806       2,840  
       
Total Assets $ 193,781     $ 187,723  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
Trade accounts payable $ 43,407     $ 40,900  
Accrued liabilities   22,993       23,475  
Current operating lease liabilities   5,253       5,196  
Income taxes payable   55       -  
Lines of credit   21,744       21,010  
Current maturities of notes payable   5,453       3,417  
Current liabilities   98,905       93,998  
       
Notes payable   8,582       9,438  
Non-current operating lease liabilities   11,946       12,336  
Deferred income taxes   172       172  
Other long term liabilities   735       851  
Total Liabilities   120,340       116,795  
       
Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares      
     issued and outstanding at May 31, 2021 and February 28, 2021   -       -  
Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value;      
     4,005 shares issued, and 3,309 shares outstanding at      
     May 31, 2021 and February 28,2021   4       4  
Additional paid-in capital   11,251       11,251  
Retained earnings   74,424       71,785  
Treasury stock, 696 shares held at cost at May 31, 2021   -       -  
     and February 28,2021   (9,082 )     (9,082 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (3,156 )     (3,030 )
Shareholders' Equity   73,441       70,928  
       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 193,781     $ 187,723  
       


       
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Three Months Ended
  May 31,   May 31,
    2021       2020  
       
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 2,639     $ 688  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash      
     provided by operating activities:      
     Gain on sale of property   (42 )     -  
     Depreciation and amortization   1,053       1,140  
     Other non-cash adjustments   (100 )     81  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:      
     Accounts receivable   (602 )     6,326  
     Inventories   (4,024 )     576  
     Prepaid expenses and other assets   (139 )     607  
     Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities   2,636       1,222  
Net cash provided by operating activities   1,421       10,640  
       
Investing activities:      
     Acquisitions   -       (287 )
     Capital expenditures   (243 )     (282 )
     Proceeds from sale of property   140       84  
     Net cash used in investing activities   (103 )     (485 )
       
Financing activities:      
     Net repayments under lines of credit   (27 )     (10,382 )
     Net borrowings (repayments) of notes payable   1,024       (839 )
     Purchase of treasury stock   (30 )     (30 )
     Principal payments on finance leases   (26 )     (19 )
     Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   941       (11,270 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   35       (72 )
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash   2,294       (1,187 )
     Cash at beginning of period   10,905       4,999  
Cash at end of period $ 13,199     $ 3,812  
       




Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Record Quarterly Net Sales of $114.4 millionQuarterly Net Income of $2.6 million BOCA RATON, Fla., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTC: QEPC.PK) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today reported its consolidated results of operations for …

