CurrencyWorks to Present at 2021 Sequire Blockchain Event
Presentation on Thursday, July 15th, 2021 at 2:30pm PST / 5:30pm EST
Los Angeles CA, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Blockchain Conference on Thursday, July 15th at 2:30 pm PST / 5:30 pm EST.
Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks, will be giving the presentation.
Commenting ahead of Thursday’s presentation, Cameron said: “It’s a great honour to have the chance to speak at the Sequire Blockchain Conference, and to be chosen to do so among such leading industry figures in the blockchain space.”
Event: CurrencyWorks Presentation at the Sequire Blockchain Conference
Date: July 15th, 2021
Time: 5:30pm EST
Register to watch the presentation HERE.
Summary of Sequire Blockchain & Crypto Conference
This elite, 1-day only event will feature more than 15 leading Blockchain and Crypto companies, followed by talks with industry experts.
About CurrencyWorks
CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.
For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.
Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
arian@currencyworks.io
Company Contact
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io
