checkAd

Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM Partners With Verb Technology To Launch SHOP LIVE, Equipping Each Global Distributor with Their Own Live Interactive Streaming Channel, Letting Customers Purchase Products on the Spot

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 15:15  |  33   |   |   

SHOP LIVE is powered by verbLIVE, the interactive livestream ecommerce application developed by Verb Technology Company

GREENSBORO, N.C. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM (the “Company”), a global e-commerce and product brokerage company, and Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB”), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, have partnered to launch SHOP LIVE, a customized, interactive and live-streaming channel unique to each of Market America Worldwide’s global distributors, known as UnFranchise Owners (UFOs). With this extraordinary and next-level technology, SHOP LIVE will allow each UFO to hold their own live broadcast, where they can talk about, demonstrate and sell products to their current and potential customers anytime, anyplace, 24/7. Fresh off the heels of last month’s global launch of the Company’s UnFranchise Marketing App, also powered by Verb, SHOP LIVE becomes this same app’s ultimate add-on, not only equipping UFOs with state-of-the-art business-building technology but also letting individuals with a similar entrepreneurial spirit consider earning supplemental income as well.

“Without a doubt, SHOP LIVE is the biggest and best tool we have ever released to the field,” said Marc Ashley, President & COO of Market America Worldwide. “Think about it. As a UFO, I can invite a few of my friends to a fun and interactive virtual event. When they join the live event, I can talk about how I’m building my own business and show off some of my favorite products that we have just released. When one of my friends wants to buy one of the products I’ve shown, I don’t have to send them to my website. They can just click to purchase the products inside the SHOP LIVE event. They get an amazing product, and I, as a UFO, have just made another sale. With SHOP LIVE, selling gold-standard products and helping others do the same by building their own business has never been this easy, convenient and accessible.”

SHOP LIVE is powered by verbLIVE, the powerful interactive livestream ecommerce application developed by VERB, which allows viewers to engage directly with UFOs during the session through clickable in-video icons to buy, receive additional product information, set up appointments and other customizable interactive features. The new ”attribution” feature rewards UFOs who share the SHOP LIVE invitation with their current and potential customers.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM Partners With Verb Technology To Launch SHOP LIVE, Equipping Each Global Distributor with Their Own Live Interactive Streaming Channel, Letting Customers Purchase Products on the Spot SHOP LIVE is powered by verbLIVE, the interactive livestream ecommerce application developed by Verb Technology CompanyGREENSBORO, N.C. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Herman Miller and Knoll Shareholders Approve Merger-Related Proposals
Basilea gibt Vertriebsvereinbarung mit JSC Lancet für Antibiotikum Zevtera (Ceftobiprol) für ...
Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board