Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM Partners With Verb Technology To Launch SHOP LIVE, Equipping Each Global Distributor with Their Own Live Interactive Streaming Channel, Letting Customers Purchase Products on the Spot

SHOP LIVE is powered by verbLIVE, the interactive livestream ecommerce application developed by Verb Technology Company

GREENSBORO, N.C. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM (the “Company”), a global e-commerce and product brokerage company, and Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB”), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, have partnered to launch SHOP LIVE, a customized, interactive and live-streaming channel unique to each of Market America Worldwide’s global distributors, known as UnFranchise Owners (UFOs). With this extraordinary and next-level technology, SHOP LIVE will allow each UFO to hold their own live broadcast, where they can talk about, demonstrate and sell products to their current and potential customers anytime, anyplace, 24/7. Fresh off the heels of last month’s global launch of the Company’s UnFranchise Marketing App, also powered by Verb, SHOP LIVE becomes this same app’s ultimate add-on, not only equipping UFOs with state-of-the-art business-building technology but also letting individuals with a similar entrepreneurial spirit consider earning supplemental income as well.



“Without a doubt, SHOP LIVE is the biggest and best tool we have ever released to the field,” said Marc Ashley, President & COO of Market America Worldwide. “Think about it. As a UFO, I can invite a few of my friends to a fun and interactive virtual event. When they join the live event, I can talk about how I’m building my own business and show off some of my favorite products that we have just released. When one of my friends wants to buy one of the products I’ve shown, I don’t have to send them to my website. They can just click to purchase the products inside the SHOP LIVE event. They get an amazing product, and I, as a UFO, have just made another sale. With SHOP LIVE, selling gold-standard products and helping others do the same by building their own business has never been this easy, convenient and accessible.”

SHOP LIVE is powered by verbLIVE, the powerful interactive livestream ecommerce application developed by VERB, which allows viewers to engage directly with UFOs during the session through clickable in-video icons to buy, receive additional product information, set up appointments and other customizable interactive features. The new ”attribution” feature rewards UFOs who share the SHOP LIVE invitation with their current and potential customers.