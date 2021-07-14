checkAd

Citizens Financial Group Named Best U.S. Bank in Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence 2021

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today was named “Best U.S. Bank” by Euromoney as part of the magazine’s Awards for Excellence 2021. The award recognizes the U.S. bank that brings the highest level of service, innovation and expertise to its customers. The judging period for the 2021 awards ran from March 2020 through March 2021, and included criteria such as financial metrics, strategic execution, and performance relative to peers.

In announcing the award, the magazine noted that the bank’s strong progress and strategic focus since becoming an independent public company enabled it to weather the COVID-19 pandemic effectively even as it continued to grow revenue and invest in digital capabilities that will drive future growth. Citizens Pay, the bank’s point-of-sale finance offering, was highlighted as a key focus area and example of Citizens’ emphasis on marrying technology with service.

“The recognition by Euromoney as the USA's best bank is a tremendous honor, reflecting the incredible progress we've made since our IPO in 2014,” said Bruce Van Saun, chairman and chief executive officer of Citizens. “This rests on a clear vision, a strong leadership team, a culture focused on our customers, and the dedication and great effort of our entire colleague base. Even better, there is more to go as we seek to further up our game in support of our stakeholders.”

Established in 1992, Euromoney's Awards for Excellence were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. The magazine this year received more than 1,000 submissions for its Country and Regional Awards for Excellence – a record number.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $187.2 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,000 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

