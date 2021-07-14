Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field in OML 11 in Nigeria and Update on Unit Offering

Share Purchase Agreement signed to purchase all outstanding shares of Purion Energy Limited, which has a Risk Finance and Technical Services Agreement with Prime Exploration and Production Limited to participate in the Asaramatoru Oil Field in Nigeria.

The Asaramatoru Field is located on OML 11 near the Bonny Oil Field and Bonny Export Terminal, and has two historical wells on site, AST-1 and AST-2, with near-term production potential.

The full field development plan for the Asaramatoru Field includes re-entry of these wells, drilling additional development wells, and expanding processing facilities – with significant near-term development potential.

Decklar is no longer seeking to complete the remaining portion of the Company’s non-brokered unit financing (the “Offering”).

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (DKL-TSX Venture) (the “Company” or “Decklar”) is pleased to announce the completion of a Share Purchase Agreement to purchase all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Purion Energy Limited (“Purion”), a Nigerian entity that has entered into a Risk Finance and Technical Services Agreement (“RFTSA”) with Prime Exploration and Production Limited (“Prime”), the Operator of the Asaramatoru Oil Field, to participate in the continued development of the oil resources in the field. The Asaramatoru Oil Field is located in OML 11, the same block where Decklar is also currently developing the Oza Oil Field.

Share Purchase Agreement between Purion and Decklar

Decklar and Purion have signed a Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) with respect to the acquisition by Decklar of all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Purion (the “Purion Shares”). Purion has separately entered into a RFTSA with Prime with respect to the 51% equity interest that was awarded to Prime in the Asaramatoru Oil Field. Further, Decklar is aware that Purion is also seeking to enter into a RFTSA with Suffolk Petroleum (“Suffolk”) in respect of Suffolk’s 49% interest in the Asaramatoru Oil Field.

The SPA terms are based on the issuance of up to 5,500,000 common shares of Decklar (“Decklar Shares”), as consideration for the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding Purion Shares. An initial issuance of 3,750,000 shares will be completed, and in the event Purion enters into an RFTSA in respect of the Suffolk interest, an additional 1,750,000 Decklar Shares will be issued to the shareholders of Purion. The Transaction will be subject to customary conditions precedents to completion, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.