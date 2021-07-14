checkAd

CasinosNotOnGamstop.casino Launches To Help Users Understand Non Gamstop Casinos In The UK

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.07.2021   

LONDON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CasinosNotOnGamstop.casino goes live with a clear vision to help users understand the risks of using casino companies that are not registered with the UK problem gambling service Gamstop.co.uk.

Editor of the site, Richard Carey says "After several months of research we've notice a growing trend in user behaviour and search queries related to casinos not being listed with Gamstop, we aim to help users be fully aware of the risks involved when depositing funds with online casinos that are not registered with Gamstop".

A small sample of UK search engine research carried out by CasinosNotOnGamstop.casino shows that on average,

5000 users per month search for non gamstop casinos

2800 users per month search for non gamstop casino

4800 users per month search for casinos not on gamstop

1200 users per month search for gambling sites not on gamstop

This potentially indicates that there are well over 10,000 problem gamblers in the UK seeking to play at these casino websites that are unlicensed by the UKGC and unregistered with Gamstop.

Given the demand for non gamstop casinos CasinosNotOnGamstop.casino aims to highlight the risks users face when using these websites. Key things to note for users is that depositing funds with card processing facilities that are outside of the UK is risky and payment card data could be compromised. Users who win money at these casinos can find it very difficult to complete a withdrawal. Users who contact the casinos to advise them they have a problem continue to be emailed promotions enticing the users to play again.

About Gamstop

Gamstop.co.uk is a self exclusion service that all UK licensed online gambling companies must be registered with. This enables problem gamblers to apply to Gamstop and block access to all available UK gambling companies. However over the past 12 months research shows there are many online casinos not on Gamstop filling the gap and offering casino games to UK gamblers.

About CasinosNotOnGamstop.casino

CasinosNotOnGamstop.casino is a support website for users looking to find out who offers gambling sites in the UK to users whilst not being registered to Gamstop.

By providing user stories, videos and other helpful resources the goal is to outline as much information as possible to help problem gamblers understand why it's not advised to play at non gamstop casinos.

