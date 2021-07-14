checkAd

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition

Las Vegas, Nevada, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC Pink: SNTX) is pleased to update shareholders and the public about the Company’s ongoing commitment to growth.

On July 9, 2021, Suntex Enterprises, Inc. finalized the acquisition of a CBD infused Hair Care and Cosmetic Company.
Suntex Enterprises completed the acquisition of Beauty Supply by Design. Beauty Supply by Design, a California based company, currently produces and markets a line of Shampoos, Conditioners and Hair Care products that are infused with CBD. Hair Care Products infused with CBD have been shown to improve the health, fullness and shine of damaged and non-damaged hair. Suntex, working with its wholly owned subsidiary, Budding Botanicals, will be collaborating with Beauty Supply by Design to develop and re-design their packaging to create a more attractive look. Currently, Beauty Supply by Design is packaged in a standard 10oz bottle with a rudimentary label.  Beauty Supply by Design, working with Budding Botanicals, is feverishly developing proprietary packaging in a larger package with colorful labeling to attract attention immediately. It is the intention of all involved, to create a package and a look that is as revolutionary as the products inside. This will establish a perceived value necessary to command a premium price. Suntex Enterprises and Budding Botanicals will be assuming full control of Beauty Supply by Design on or before Monday, August 16th, 2021.

Once Suntex Enterprises, Inc. accepts control of Beauty Supply by Design, Budding Botanicals will be taking over the production of all Hair Care Products. Budding Botanicals will be assisting in the sale and marketing of all hair care products. Budding Botanicals will be marketing the products to retail locations as well as online with the Company’s E-Store located at www.buddingbotanicalsca.com. Suntex Enterprises is targeting September as the launch date of the re-packaged line of Hair Care Products. Currently, Beauty Supply by Design products are sold at retail locations as well as industry trade shows.  Once the products are re-designed, Beauty Supply by Design has an agreement with a Hair Salon Chain to retail their cutting-edge products in two states increasing the profile of the products. Suntex expects to organically build revenue of Beauty Supply by Design from just under one hundred thousand dollars in 2020 to over five hundred thousand dollars in 2022.

