checkAd

Metatron to Acquire an Ecommerce Company and Announces DApps projects

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 15:30  |  31   |   |   

Dover, Delaware, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce plans to acquire via stock swap Mountain Green Inc., an e-commerce company which generated over four million in sales over the last twelve months. Mountain Green brings to the table its thousands of customers and multiple digital properties along with its marketing savvy. The acquisition of Mountain Green is subject to management approval and is expected to close in third quarter 2021.

The two companies plan to conduct a shared roll out of multiple websites and apps geared towards gaming, entertainment, and lifestyle categories. Mountain Green currently sells electronic devices, nutritional supplements and digital content under various popular brand names on the web, Amazon and most social media platforms.

The global ecommerce market is expected to total $4.89 trillion in 2021.Today, that number is expected to reach 19.5% in 2021, a 45.8% increase in ecommerce market share over two years. Growth is expected to continue, reaching 21.8% by 2024, which translates to an 8.2 percentage point increase in just five years.

Metatron also plans on updating its Bit-Meet D-Fi App that allows for peer-to-peer crypto transfers, pending review of current regulatory environment. Other crypto projects include an update of Vaporize, a secure chat DApp that will run on a decentralized network (of peers) via peer-to-peer (p2p) protocols. Both apps have appeared on iTunes and Google App stores in the past, and moving forward they will be released exclusively on the web.

“The DApps Market size was valued at USD 10.52 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 368.25 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 56.1%. The rising demand for fast transaction process and the benefits of DApps such as transparency, reliability, flexibility, and scalability are stimulating the global DApps Market”-Emergenresearch

Metatron apps:
iTunes: http://bit.ly/MRNJapps
Google Play: http://bit.ly/1O64fX9

Social Media:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/metatroninc
Twitter: http://twitter.com/metatroninc
News: https://metatroninc.com/blog

Metatron Inc.
160 Greentree Drive Suite 101
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 489-4016
ir@metatroninc.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company’s operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company’s need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company’s status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Metatron to Acquire an Ecommerce Company and Announces DApps projects Dover, Delaware, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce plans to acquire via stock swap Mountain Green …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Update on second quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 28 July 2021
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Barnwell Industries, Inc. Announces July 13, 2021 Pro Forma Stockholders’ Equity in Excess of ...
Imara Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board