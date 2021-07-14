Metatron to Acquire an Ecommerce Company and Announces DApps projects

The two companies plan to conduct a shared roll out of multiple websites and apps geared towards gaming, entertainment, and lifestyle categories. Mountain Green currently sells electronic devices, nutritional supplements and digital content under various popular brand names on the web, Amazon and most social media platforms.

Dover, Delaware, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce plans to acquire via stock swap Mountain Green Inc., an e-commerce company which generated over four million in sales over the last twelve months. Mountain Green brings to the table its thousands of customers and multiple digital properties along with its marketing savvy. The acquisition of Mountain Green is subject to management approval and is expected to close in third quarter 2021.

The global ecommerce market is expected to total $4.89 trillion in 2021.Today, that number is expected to reach 19.5% in 2021, a 45.8% increase in ecommerce market share over two years. Growth is expected to continue, reaching 21.8% by 2024, which translates to an 8.2 percentage point increase in just five years.

Metatron also plans on updating its Bit-Meet D-Fi App that allows for peer-to-peer crypto transfers, pending review of current regulatory environment. Other crypto projects include an update of Vaporize, a secure chat DApp that will run on a decentralized network (of peers) via peer-to-peer (p2p) protocols. Both apps have appeared on iTunes and Google App stores in the past, and moving forward they will be released exclusively on the web.

“The DApps Market size was valued at USD 10.52 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 368.25 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 56.1%. The rising demand for fast transaction process and the benefits of DApps such as transparency, reliability, flexibility, and scalability are stimulating the global DApps Market”-Emergenresearch

Metatron apps:

iTunes: http://bit.ly/MRNJapps

Google Play: http://bit.ly/1O64fX9

Social Media:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/metatroninc

Twitter: http://twitter.com/metatroninc

News: https://metatroninc.com/blog

Metatron Inc.

160 Greentree Drive Suite 101

Dover, DE 19904

(302) 489-4016

ir@metatroninc.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company’s operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company’s need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company’s status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.