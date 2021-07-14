Linas Agro Group plans to close the KG Group acquisition transaction this week

AB Linas Agro Group has received permission from the Lithuanian Competition Council to implement the concentration by acquiring controlling stakes in AB Kauno Grūdai, AB Kaišiadorių Paukštynas, AB Vilniaus Paukštynas and the related companies. The acquisition documents of the companies are planned to be signed on July 15, and thus one of the largest business acquisitions in Lithuania will be completed.



“The transaction is truly big, we expect to complete it on Thursday, July 15, and will be able to provide more information on this acquisition and its prospects July 16", says Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group.