checkAd

JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's Digital Asset Creation and Marketing Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 15:30  |  37   |   |   

Bringing EverConvert onboard adds a major component to JZZ Technologies, Inc.'s arsenal for delivering top-tier digital media and marketing services

Calverton, New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In anticipation of major national media and marketing initiatives, JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has signed an agreement with EverConvert of Greenville, South Carolina, to help streamline the development and management of the Company's fast-growing Active Lifestyle Media digital portfolio.

EverConvert is an innovative digital marketing company specializing in SEO (search engine optimization), PPC (pay-per-click) marketing, web design, video marketing, and content marketing. Their client base ranges from businesses at the Fortune 500 level to small local and regional companies in South Carolina. EverConvert's focus is on driving new sales through a combination of lead generation, market analysis, and a commitment to attaining above industry average results for every client. The company has an outstanding track record delivering as much as a 20 times ROI on marketing efforts.

The agreement with EverConvert covers the full scope of Active Lifestyle Media website(s) and blogs, digital content, online video content, and digital product and services on a project-by-project basis. EverConvert will be especially focused on managing and executing marketing utilizing JZZ technologies, Inc.'s proprietary database of over 30 million adults age 55+.

EverConvert will begin immediately to work with JZZ Technologies teams to evaluate current marketing efforts, content, and methodology. Their staff of over 25 employees will work across all aspects of the marketing process with an emphasis on improving existing websites and content while applying new ideas and concepts based on their very successful approach to marketing.

"We're delighted to have the EverConvert team join forces with us to help build out and manage our growing digital portfolio," says Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. "They are a highly skilled and committed group of digital marketing professionals with the ability to help us expand our digital assets using industry-leading practices and innovative approaches. They really understand what we are striving to achieve with our Active Lifestyle Media brand. They are an ideal fit to elevate the quality and integrity of our portfolio as we move to the next stages of major growth."

About EverConvert

EverConvert is a digital marketing company based in Greenville, South Carolina, specializing in SEO (search engine optimization), PPC (pay-per-click), web design, video marketing, and content marketing. Their focus is on driving new sales through a combination of lead generation, market analysis, and a commitment to attaining above industry average results. See everconvert.com

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a media technology company rolling up projects and partnerships through online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing, and free over-the-air television targeted at adults 55+.  

DISCLAIMER 
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact:
JZZ Technologies, Inc.
Charles Cardona, CEO

Email: ccardona@jzztechnologies.com
Website: https://www.jzztechnologies.com/

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's Digital Asset Creation and Marketing Capabilities Bringing EverConvert onboard adds a major component to JZZ Technologies, Inc.'s arsenal for delivering top-tier digital media and marketing servicesCalverton, New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In anticipation of major national media and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Update on second quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 28 July 2021
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Barnwell Industries, Inc. Announces July 13, 2021 Pro Forma Stockholders’ Equity in Excess of ...
Imara Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board