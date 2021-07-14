checkAd

Cozycozy.com, a search engine that's revolutionizing accommodation booking, is available in 50 countries

This one-of-a-kind service enabling users to access ALL accommodation solutions at the best price, in a single search, is expanding its international reach across 50 countries, including the United States, Russia, Brazil, Australia, India and Mexico.

PARIS, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for accommodations is a real puzzle these days due to the dizzying array of sites, possibilities and prices on offer. Getting your bearings can get very complex and time-consuming. And at the end of the day, it's hard to be sure you've chosen the best offer.

For the first time, a search engine presents all available accommodation solutions in an impartial and transparent manner. Whether you're looking for a hotel room, an apartment or house rental, a boat, a bed in a youth hostel, atypical accommodations (tipi, yurt, treehouse, etc.) or even more traditional options (cabin, lodge, riad, camping, etc.), you'll find what you need through cozycozy.com, which offers the world's widest range of accommodations. It's designed to help travellers compare, filter and sort offers, so they can search with confidence. All rates quoted are final, including all fees, to maintain transparency and impartiality. With just one click, travellers can now find their ideal accommodations, always at the best price, among hundreds of specialty sites like Booking.com, Airbnb, VRBO, Trip, Agoda, Hotels.com, Expedia, and many more: cozycozy.com features more than 15 million accommodation listings.

Thanks to its intuitive, user-friendly interface, cozycozy.com makes it quick and easy to search for accommodations on a computer or mobile, and aims to become the go-to reference among travellers! "With cozycozy, users choose where they want to book," said co-founder Guillaume Bril. "We don't manipulate data, so you'll never see 'only 2 rooms left' or '20 people are looking at this offer.' Whether you're booking in advance or at the last minute, cozycozy will be your best tool to find the latest accommodations available. So it's not too late to book your vacation."

About cozycozy.com

Cozycozy.com is the world's first search engine enabling users to view all available vacation accommodations in an impartial and transparent manner. The platform features over 15 million accommodation listings.

