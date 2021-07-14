DGAP-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Personnel SURTECO GROUP SE: Michael Phillips is new CEO for North America business 14.07.2021 / 15:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Effective July 15, 2021, Executive Management for all SURTECO operations in North America will be lead by Michael Phillips as CEO. This is in line with the new SURTECO worldwide strategy of local management and as well focusing on future growth and investments in the North American Market. Our three strategic North American business groups, Printing, Foils, and Edgings will all fall under the same leadership and philosophy of service.

Mike joined the start up company Linnemann USA in May 1988. He has led the North American Paper Division through the merger with Bausch to form BauschLinnemann North America, the acquisition of Coastal Paper, the asset purchase of CDM and the integration of SUDDEKOR LLC into the current SURTECO North America. Mike is active in industry Associations and has served on the Board of Directors for the Laminating Materials Association, the Decorative Surfaces Conference and the Composite Panel Association. This organizational change will also place the Doellken and Canplast product groups under the same domestic leadership.

Mike will report directly to Wolfgang Moyses, CEO of SURTECO GROUP SE. We are also expanding our North American Board of Directors which will provide advisory and legal services to both Mike and Wolfgang. The initial members of this board will be:

Lawrence (Larry) Schorr, Non Executive Chairman (Retired CEO of Simona America Inc. - see biography below.)

Michael Phillips, CEO SURTECO North America

Wolfgang Moyses, CEO SURTECO GROUP SE

Andreas Pötz, CFO SURTECO GROUP SE

Maximillian Betzler, CSO Decoratives Europe

Max will step down as current CEO for North America and will focus on the expanding SURTECO Decoratives operation in Europe. We appreciate Max's leadership in North America during the past three years which has certainly seen unprecedented challenges.