Cybersecurity Executive Rick Driggers Joins Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services , (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has hired cybersecurity expert and former CISA executive, Rick Driggers . Driggers brings more than 30 years of federal government and military experience to AFS and will play a key role in developing cybersecurity solutions designed to protect our nation’s critical infrastructure.

Rick Driggers, National Security Cyber Lead for Accenture Federal Services (Photo: Business Wire)

“As the cyber threat landscape becomes increasingly more sophisticated, Rick’s extensive cyber operations, national security, and mission execution expertise will prove extremely valuable in supporting our federal clients with proactive risk mitigation and response,” said Aaron Faulkner, AFS managing director and cybersecurity practice lead.

Prior to joining AFS, Driggers served as the Assistant Director for the Integrated Operations Division at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the federal agency responsible for identifying and addressing significant threats to our nation’s critical infrastructure. Driggers also served as Principal Deputy Director of Operations for the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center, and earlier as the Director of Data and Systems Integration Policy for the National Security Council.

“A recent sharp rise in cyberattacks has disrupted the delivery of essential services and have made the public keenly aware of the need to harden our nation’s vulnerabilities, from critical infrastructure to government services and the Department of Defense,” said Driggers. “Accenture Federal Services’ relentless focus on security innovation and helping customers anticipate cyberattacks before they happen was central to my decision to make the leap into the private sector. I look forward to this next chapter in my career dedicated to leveraging cutting edge technologies and the expertise of Accenture’s cybersecurity professionals to provide AFS’s customers with a proactive defense posture and end-to-end protection of their IT data, applications, and infrastructure, along with their operational technology and industrial control system (OT/ICS) environments.

In his role, Driggers will continue to focus on cyber issues at the national security level. He will provide thought leadership and direction in cybersecurity strategy, risk assessment, and capability delivery with special emphasis in the requirements for securing critical infrastructure. This includes significant collaboration and joint endeavors that leverage Accenture Security’s global Cyber Fusion Centers, OT/ICS ranges, research, development, test, and evaluation facilities.

A former U.S. Air Force Combat Controller, Driggers deployed as a member of several military and international Special Forces operational and tactical teams. He has received numerous military awards including the Jumpmaster Parachutist Badge, the Military Freefall Jumpmaster Badge, Special Operations Combat Diver Badge, and the U.S. Army Ranger Tab.

Driggers holds a B.S. in Applied Science and Technology and is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government Senior Executive Fellows Program.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company with offices in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005136/en/