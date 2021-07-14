ISG to Publish Study on Intelligent Automation Providers

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens report, called Intelligent Automation – Solutions & Services, scheduled to be released in November. The report will evaluate providers of proprietary intelligent automation platforms and related services in such areas as conversational AI, AI for IT operations, intelligent document processing and process mining.

Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of intelligent automation solutions and services at a time when companies are beginning to leverage these technologies to improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experience.

The report does not cover independent advisory firms, such as ISG Automation, that are platform-agnostic and offer integration and support services across a variety of platforms.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report will look at the intelligent automation vendor market as many enterprises are just beginning to embrace these technologies, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. A previous ISG study showed many enterprises are still at the early stages of their automation journeys, with less than 10 percent having begun to expand beyond robotic process automation and adopt intelligent automation.

“Enterprises are struggling to derive value from their unstructured data, and a lack of artificial intelligence capabilities and inadequate in-house skills are driving them to look for intelligent automation partners,” he added.

All ISG Provider Lens evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.