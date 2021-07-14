Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) Appoints Amos Hedt as Chief Business Strategy Officer

Well-established research professional with expertise in early-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug developmentCompany driving advancement of proprietary image-guided alpha-particle radiotherapies designed to optimize treatment, improve …

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced the appointment of Amos Hedt as its Chief Business Strategy Officer.

"With our continued focus on driving the advancement of our clinical programs, welcoming Amos to the Viewpoint leadership team is a timely and synergistic addition to the Company. His perspective and specialized expertise in theranostics and radiopharmaceuticals will be a valuable asset as we work to advance our targeted alpha-particle therapies for the diagnosis and treatment of multiple oncology indications with significant unmet medical need," commented Frances Johnson MD, CEO of Viewpoint.

Mr. Hedt is an experienced research professional with over 20 years in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and a comprehensive understanding of all stages of drug research, development, and product innovation. He has extensive experience and knowledge managing clinical projects with a concentration in early-stage drug development specializing in theranostics, radiopharmaceuticals, mAbs, and vaccines.

Mr. Hedt added, "Radiopharmaceuticals and theranostics are rapidly growing areas of interest in oncology therapeutics. Viewpoint's proprietary lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents have demonstrated promising potential in improving efficacy and minimizing toxicity in a number of exciting therapeutic areas. The Company's management team consists of renowned leaders in the space, and I am honored to join the Viewpoint team and help advance the development of these important oncology theranostics."