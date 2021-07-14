- The Fact.MR market analysis on prophylaxis pastes market provides insights into developments across various segments in the market including product type, application, and distribution channel. It also highlights growth strategies adopted by leading players to improve sales in the market

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing prevalence of periodontal disorders, dental caries, and tooth erosion and sensitivity due to lack of oral hygiene is translating into demand for prophylaxis pastes. As oral hygiene awareness increases globally, the market is set to witness steady growth, with a spike in sales of prophylaxis pastes, find Fact.MR in this study.

As stated by the World Health Organization WHO in the Global Burden of Disease report indicated that nearly 3.5 million people suffer from dental disorders, with 2.3 million adults suffering from permanent teeth carries and 530 million children suffering from primary teeth caries.

Yearly increase in these numbers has underscored the need for proper oral hygiene education among the masses, which in turn is creating the demand for fine grit prophylaxis pastes. These pastes are suitable for removing soft deposits and plaque from tooth surfaces are widely preferred by consumers for at-home use.

In addition, sales uptick of coarse grit prophylaxis pastes in projected during the assessment period, as these pastes effectively remove enamel staining caused due to poor oral hygiene regimes.

With the novel coronavirus outbreak in 2020, global lockdown restrictions stunted the use of prophylaxis pastes in dental clinics. Supply of commercially sold prophylaxis was also affected due to improper logistics.

However, availability of prophylaxis pastes through online channels is garnering profitable returns in the market, further shaping the sales outlook of prophylaxis pastes positively through 2031.

Manufacturers of prophylaxis pastes are exploring opportunities to launch innovative and efficient products that go in line with consumers' demand regarding fine, medium, and coarse grit prophylaxis pastes. Introduction of flavors, textures and new ingredients to target specific tooth problems in prophylaxis pastes will foster sales in the upcoming years.