checkAd

Prophylaxis Pastes Sales to Soar as Dental Disorders Continue Rising Fact.MR Concludes in a Latest Market Survey

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 16:00  |  45   |   |   

- 170 Pages Market Research Survey by Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Emphasizes Key Trends Driving Prophylaxis Pastes Market Growth

- The Fact.MR market analysis on prophylaxis pastes market provides insights into developments across various segments in the market including product type, application, and distribution channel. It also highlights growth strategies adopted by leading players to improve sales in the market

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing prevalence of periodontal disorders, dental caries, and tooth erosion and sensitivity due to lack of oral hygiene is translating into demand for prophylaxis pastes. As oral hygiene awareness increases globally, the market is set to witness steady growth, with a spike in sales of prophylaxis pastes, find Fact.MR in this study.

FactMR_Logo

As stated by the World Health Organization WHO in the Global Burden of Disease report indicated that nearly 3.5 million people suffer from dental disorders, with 2.3 million adults suffering from permanent teeth carries and 530 million children suffering from primary teeth caries.

Yearly increase in these numbers has underscored the need for proper oral hygiene education among the masses, which in turn is creating the demand for fine grit prophylaxis pastes. These pastes are suitable for removing soft deposits and plaque from tooth surfaces are widely preferred by consumers for at-home use.

In addition, sales uptick of coarse grit prophylaxis pastes in projected during the assessment period, as these pastes effectively remove enamel staining caused due to poor oral hygiene regimes.

With the novel coronavirus outbreak in 2020, global lockdown restrictions stunted the use of prophylaxis pastes in dental clinics. Supply of commercially sold prophylaxis was also affected due to improper logistics.

However, availability of prophylaxis pastes through online channels is garnering profitable returns in the market, further shaping the sales outlook of prophylaxis pastes positively through 2031.

Manufacturers of prophylaxis pastes are exploring opportunities to launch innovative and efficient products that go in line with consumers' demand regarding fine, medium, and coarse grit prophylaxis pastes. Introduction of flavors, textures and new ingredients to target specific tooth problems in prophylaxis pastes will foster sales in the upcoming years.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prophylaxis Pastes Sales to Soar as Dental Disorders Continue Rising Fact.MR Concludes in a Latest Market Survey - 170 Pages Market Research Survey by Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Emphasizes Key Trends Driving Prophylaxis Pastes Market Growth - The Fact.MR market analysis on prophylaxis pastes market provides insights into …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn) ...
G20 nations have 'room for improvement' on food sustainability, finds Economist Intelligence Unit ...
Rising Demand for Needle-free Vaccines to Drive Innovation in the Respiratory Virus Vaccines ...
Rain Carbon Leveraging Innovation Leadership To Create a New Future for Its Industry in a More ...
Lucara Recovers 62 Carat Fancy Pink Diamond "Boitumelo" From the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Design Innovations in Pharmaceutical-grade Water Purification Systems for Expanded Applications fuels Pharmaceutical Water Market: TMR Insights
Hisense Stuns in EURO 2020, Laser TV Shipments Grow Over 10 Times in First Half of 2021
miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market Size Worth $597.8 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Hydraulic Equipment Market Revenue Rose To $37 Billion in 2020 says P&S Intelligence
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Glass Bottles Market Sales to total US$4.8 bn by 2031 amid Demand for Alternative Reusable Packaging Bottles: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
How Tent Group Is Redefining Luxury Living And Creating Iconic Communities
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area