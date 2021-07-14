checkAd

CACI International Invites You to Participate in its Full Year FY21 Results and FY22 Guidance Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of fiscal 2021 and provide guidance for fiscal 2022 after market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

The company will host a conference call the following morning on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of CACI’s senior management team will discuss fiscal 2021 results and our fiscal 2022 guidance expectations, followed by a question-and-answer session.

You can listen to the call and view the accompanying exhibits on CACI’s investor relations website at https://investor.caci.com/events/default.aspx at the scheduled time. A replay of the call will also be available on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

