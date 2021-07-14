checkAd

Anyone, Anywhere NBA 2K22 Features Luka Dončić and NBA Scoring Legends – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant – as Cover Athletes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 16:00  |  43   |   |   

2K today announced the full roster of cover athletes for NBA 2K22, the next installment of the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series of the past 20 years*. Global phenomenon and two-time NBA All-Star, Luka Dončić, graces the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, while a trio of the NBA’s most impactful big men – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant – feature in a premium, NBA 75th Anniversary Edition, showcasing how each of these athletes changed the game.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005326/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Take-Two Interactive Software AG!
Long
Basispreis 155,86€
Hebel 9,17
Ask 1,55
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 192,29€
Hebel 9,10
Ask 1,61
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

2K today announced the full roster of cover athletes for NBA 2K22, the next installment of the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series of the past 20 years*. Global phenomenon and two-time NBA All-Star, Luka Dončić, graces the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, while a trio of the NBA’s most impactful big men – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant – feature in a premium, NBA 75th Anniversary Edition, showcasing how each of these athletes changed the game. All editions of NBA 2K22 are currently scheduled for worldwide release on September 10, 2021 and are available for pre-order today. Featuring best-in-class visual presentation and player AI, historic teams, and a wide variety of hoops experiences, NBA 2K22 puts the entire basketball universe in the player’s hands. (Photo: Business Wire)

2K today announced the full roster of cover athletes for NBA 2K22, the next installment of the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series of the past 20 years*. Global phenomenon and two-time NBA All-Star, Luka Dončić, graces the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, while a trio of the NBA’s most impactful big men – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant – feature in a premium, NBA 75th Anniversary Edition, showcasing how each of these athletes changed the game. All editions of NBA 2K22 are currently scheduled for worldwide release on September 10, 2021 and are available for pre-order today. Featuring best-in-class visual presentation and player AI, historic teams, and a wide variety of hoops experiences, NBA 2K22 puts the entire basketball universe in the player’s hands. (Photo: Business Wire)

All editions of NBA 2K22 are currently scheduled for worldwide release on September 10, 2021 and are available for pre-order today. Featuring best-in-class visual presentation and player AI, historic teams, and a wide variety of hoops experiences, NBA 2K22 puts the entire basketball universe in the player’s hands.

“Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me,” said Dončić. “I’m proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag. Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe.”

This year, NBA 2K22 will offer three editions of the game available on digital and physical formats: Standard Edition, a Cross-Gen Digital Bundle and a special NBA 75th Anniversary Edition:

  • The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99** on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC) and $69.99** on new-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S);
  • The Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will be available for $79.99** and grant players access to the Standard Edition across previous- and new-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles;
  • NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition will be available for $99.99** for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Dual-gen access is included for both the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle and NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for the PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S platforms and provides a version of the game on each console generation within the same console family. The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for Nintendo Switch will only be available on digital format in the EMEA region.

The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition celebrates three of the league’s most iconic big men who revolutionized the league over its 75 years:

Seite 1 von 5
Take-Two Interactive Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Anyone, Anywhere NBA 2K22 Features Luka Dončić and NBA Scoring Legends – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant – as Cover Athletes 2K today announced the full roster of cover athletes for NBA 2K22, the next installment of the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series of the past 20 years*. Global phenomenon and two-time NBA All-Star, Luka Dončić, graces the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Full Truck Alliance ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.212K Foundations Reveals Refurbished Toronto Lawrence Heights Basketball Court with Globally Renowned Artists The Weeknd and NAV
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on Monday, August 2, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Take-Two Interactive Software Acquires Dynamixyz
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Private Division Announces Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Coming to PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S this Fall
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten