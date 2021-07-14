checkAd

 Sinclair Broadcast Group’s The National Desk Announces On-Air Talent for Evening Broadcast Launching September 27

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021   

The National Desk, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s (Nasdaq: SBGI) national news program, today announced award-winning journalists, Meagan O’Halloran and Eugene Ramirez, will anchor The National Desk’s late news, launching on September 27.

O’Halloran will return to Sinclair to anchor the evening edition of The National Desk, and Ramirez will serve as the Live Desk Anchor, weeknights from 10 pm to 12 am ET / 7 to 9 pm PT, providing viewers with a comprehensive, commentary-free look at the most impactful national news and regional stories of the day.

Harnessing the power of Sinclair’s expansive local news footprint, The National Desk will continue the mission of delivering news for a national audience from a local perspective, with reporters living in the communities they cover.

As The National Desk expands its in-depth, by-the-minute distinctive coverage in evening news hours, audiences across the country will be able to watch the newscasts on 64 stations in 60 markets (including all MY and CW Network channels owned-or-operated by Sinclair), STIRR, Sinclair’s free OTT streaming platform, as well as Sinclair’s news websites, giving viewers even more real-time news coverage throughout the day.

“We are thrilled Meagan and Eugene, acclaimed journalists with proven track records of making a difference in their local communities, will be leading the newscast as we expand our reach and content across additional dayparts,” said Mike Garber, Director of Content, The National Desk.

O’Halloran previously worked at Sinclair’s FOX17 in Nashville where she was honored with several awards for investigative and consumer reporting. While in Nashville, O’Halloran also produced and anchored entertainment specials which aired across the US on Sinclair’s FOX stations. O’Halloran was most recently an anchor in Denver, where she led the FOX31 Morning News each weekday. O’Halloran began her media career at St. Petersburg Times and the Florida State Capitol, later moving to WJHG in Panama City. She holds a degree from Florida State University.

Ramirez joins The National Desk after working as a public affairs consultant and as the City of Miami’s Director of Communications. He previously worked as a reporter and anchor in Miami, Tampa and Orlando, and has contributed reports to CNN, Fox News Channel, HLN, MSNBC, and Telemundo. He has received Associated Press Awards for breaking news coverage and for his special reports from Cuba following U.S. policy changes. Ramirez began his career in news at Spanish-language WTPH in Southwest Florida. He holds a degree in Communications from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama.

The National Desk’s PM newscast will be led by Executive Producer Ryan Minnaugh, who launched The National Desk’s five-hour, national morning show earlier this year.

Award-winning anchor Jan Jeffcoat will continue to helm The National Desk morning news edition, alongside Live Desk Anchor, Cayle Thompson and National Reporter Angela Brown, live from 6 to 9 am ET and 6 to 8 am PT, Monday through Friday, giving viewers the news to start their day.

In the coming weeks, The National Desk will be also launching a new website and app, giving audiences immediate access to local and national news.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

