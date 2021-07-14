checkAd

Hub Group Ranks #2 on the Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL Industry List

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, today, announces it has once again been awarded the #2 ranking on the prestigious Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL list for 2021. This is the 14th consecutive year the company has been recognized as a Top 10 3PL and #2 for the second straight year.

“It is especially exciting to be ranked #2 on the Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL list as we celebrate our 50th anniversary as a company,” said Hub Group Chairman and CEO David Yeager. “This honor is a testament to the work our team members do every day to provide our customers the service and dependability to keep their businesses moving forward.”

About Hub Group
Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with $3.5 billion in revenue, our 5,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

