checkAd

Splash Beverage Group Drives Rapid Expansion of its Qplash Ecommerce Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 16:00  |  23   |   |   

• Qplash is an ecommerce platform for incubating new brands and capturing direct-to-consumer sales margins similar to Drizly and other direct to consumer beverage alcohol delivery platforms • Splash has fully integrated operational automation into Qplash, from sales to shipment, with Oracle’s NetSuite software to increase sales margins and power further expansion of nationwide sales footprint

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has integrated Oracle’s NetSuite software into its Qplash ecommerce sales and distribution platform to fully automate its systems from order to shipment.

Qplash, the Company’s B2B and B2C retail distribution platform, designed for Splash by a team that led Amazon’s largest grocery and beverage fulfillment group, is focused on serving business-to-business customers with a range of non-alcoholic beverages, including Splash’s own TapouT performance drink, and the Company plans to soon launch direct-to-consumer sales of Splash’s alcoholic brands through Qplash with instant coast to coast coverage in the U.S. As of today, 21 states have passed laws allowing shipments of spirits brands directly to the consumer, just as wines have been shipped for years. The Company expects that direct to consumer sales of Splash’s own branded spirits and non-alcoholic brands will drive gross margin expansion and a faster rollout to new geographic markets.

Fully integrated IT systems enable efficient expansion of Qplash into new warehouses that serve regions outside of the Qplash’s current hubs in California and New York. Qplash will continue to use third party warehouses that are geographically optimized to maximize profit margins as the Qplash national rollout continues. 

“We are building out Qplash with best-in-class systems that enable us to optimize margins and accelerate the rollout of our current brands both to distributors and direct to consumers,” stated Splash CEO Robert Nistico. “While continuing to build partnerships with the largest beverage distributors in the U.S. and internationally, Splash is pursuing a vertically integrated business strategy through Qplash to incubate and launch new brands as well as test marketing them which can build momentum for future acquisitions. Creating retail demand online, we can then migrate a growing portfolio of brands from ecommerce to traditional retail outlets in line with our multichannel strategy.”

 Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk. SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Contact Information:

Splashbeveragegroup.com

info@splashbeveragegroup.com

954-745-5815

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Splash Beverage Group Drives Rapid Expansion of its Qplash Ecommerce Platform • Qplash is an ecommerce platform for incubating new brands and capturing direct-to-consumer sales margins similar to Drizly and other direct to consumer beverage alcohol delivery platforms • Splash has fully integrated operational automation into …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Update on second quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 28 July 2021
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Barnwell Industries, Inc. Announces July 13, 2021 Pro Forma Stockholders’ Equity in Excess of ...
Imara Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board