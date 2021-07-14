Splash Beverage Group Drives Rapid Expansion of its Qplash Ecommerce Platform

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has integrated Oracle’s NetSuite software into its Qplash ecommerce sales and distribution platform to fully automate its systems from order to shipment.

• Qplash is an ecommerce platform for incubating new brands and capturing direct-to-consumer sales margins similar to Drizly and other direct to consumer beverage alcohol delivery platforms • Splash has fully integrated operational automation into Qplash, from sales to shipment, with Oracle’s NetSuite software to increase sales margins and power further expansion of nationwide sales footprint

Qplash, the Company’s B2B and B2C retail distribution platform, designed for Splash by a team that led Amazon’s largest grocery and beverage fulfillment group, is focused on serving business-to-business customers with a range of non-alcoholic beverages, including Splash’s own TapouT performance drink, and the Company plans to soon launch direct-to-consumer sales of Splash’s alcoholic brands through Qplash with instant coast to coast coverage in the U.S. As of today, 21 states have passed laws allowing shipments of spirits brands directly to the consumer, just as wines have been shipped for years. The Company expects that direct to consumer sales of Splash’s own branded spirits and non-alcoholic brands will drive gross margin expansion and a faster rollout to new geographic markets.

Fully integrated IT systems enable efficient expansion of Qplash into new warehouses that serve regions outside of the Qplash’s current hubs in California and New York. Qplash will continue to use third party warehouses that are geographically optimized to maximize profit margins as the Qplash national rollout continues.

“We are building out Qplash with best-in-class systems that enable us to optimize margins and accelerate the rollout of our current brands both to distributors and direct to consumers,” stated Splash CEO Robert Nistico. “While continuing to build partnerships with the largest beverage distributors in the U.S. and internationally, Splash is pursuing a vertically integrated business strategy through Qplash to incubate and launch new brands as well as test marketing them which can build momentum for future acquisitions. Creating retail demand online, we can then migrate a growing portfolio of brands from ecommerce to traditional retail outlets in line with our multichannel strategy.”

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk. SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Contact Information:

Splashbeveragegroup.com

info@splashbeveragegroup.com

954-745-5815

Attachment