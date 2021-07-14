Leaders in built-in antimicrobial technology become a united powerhouse

North Carolina, USA (ots) - --News Direct--



Microban® International is proud to announce that it is bringing together its

Microban® and Ultra-Fresh® brands and technologies under a single umbrella.

Following the initial acquisition of Thomson Research Associates in 2016,

Microban International will now completely harmonize the two organizations, as

these titans unite to operate as a single company under the Microban

International name. By consolidating their services and combining over 100 years

of collective industry experience, Microban International can better serve its

partners all around the world and continue to revolutionize the industry .



The Microban brand is widely recognized as the world leader in bespoke

antimicrobial and odor-control solutions, delivering Protection That Lives

On(TM) and redefining surface cleanliness. In parallel, the organization's newly

emergent ingredient brand - Ultra-Fresh - delivers improved freshness for a

broad spectrum of surfaces. This exciting move will allow the company to harness

the trusted Microban brand alongside its Ultra-Fresh offering to create the

broadest and most powerful antimicrobial product portfolio in the industry.





Microban will continue to develop innovative solutions for both product lines,and further extend its turnkey services and partner support - includingtechnical, regulatory, and legal guidance - to remain a well-rounded and trustedadvisor for all. With an ever-growing partner base in 172 countries, advancedfacilities around the world, and the addition of Microban laboratories andoffices in Canada, Shanghai and Taiwan, partners can look forward to even bettercoverage, support, and market penetration.Michael Ruby, Vice President of Global Business at Microban International,commented: "Microban is proud to take this step, not only for the company butfor its partners. Pushing the boundaries of innovation and buildinglong-standing, meaningful business relationships has always been at the heart ofour organization, and this exciting step will allow us to foster, nurture anddevelop new and existing connections. This is an opportunity for us to moveforward; to continue to invest in ground-breaking technologies that benefitend-users, creating the broadest product portfolio in the industry whileextending the reach of our valuable turnkey services for all of our partners."Joe Lyons, President of Microban International, commented: "This is an importantmoment for the industry, as we consolidate the power of the trusted Microban andUltra-Fresh brands under one company - Microban International. At MicrobanInternational, our brands are truly our strength, and with this move, we willcontinue to build our brand presence in the consumer, building, textiles,commercial and healthcare sectors, and leverage our capabilities to become atrusted household name and continue as the reigning global market leader."Click here to learn more about Microban International.(https://www.microban.com/microban-international)About Microban InternationalPart of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to themost trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control,and sanitization / disinfection markets - Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Ourorganization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and hasrevolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keepproducts cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before theystart. Microban International drives innovation by combining science andcreative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial andmedical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brandsand our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. Thecompany is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America,Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visithttp://www.microban.com .Editorial contact for further information or follow-upSarah Khan or Audrey Jestin at kdm communications limited , St Neots, UKTel. +44 (0) 1480 405333 Fax: +44 (0) 1480 477833email ideas@kdm-communications.comContact Details© 2021 kdm communications limitedmailto:ideas@kdm-communications.comCompany Websitehttp://www.microban.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/leaders-in-built-in-antimicrobial-technology-become-a-united-powerhouse-3415012402021 News Direct Corp.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4968553OTS: News Direct