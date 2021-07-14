checkAd

Leaders in built-in antimicrobial technology become a united powerhouse

Microban® International is proud to announce that it is bringing together its
Microban® and Ultra-Fresh® brands and technologies under a single umbrella.
Following the initial acquisition of Thomson Research Associates in 2016,
Microban International will now completely harmonize the two organizations, as
these titans unite to operate as a single company under the Microban
International name. By consolidating their services and combining over 100 years
of collective industry experience, Microban International can better serve its
partners all around the world and continue to revolutionize the industry .

The Microban brand is widely recognized as the world leader in bespoke
antimicrobial and odor-control solutions, delivering Protection That Lives
On(TM) and redefining surface cleanliness. In parallel, the organization's newly
emergent ingredient brand - Ultra-Fresh - delivers improved freshness for a
broad spectrum of surfaces. This exciting move will allow the company to harness
the trusted Microban brand alongside its Ultra-Fresh offering to create the
broadest and most powerful antimicrobial product portfolio in the industry.

Microban will continue to develop innovative solutions for both product lines,
and further extend its turnkey services and partner support - including
technical, regulatory, and legal guidance - to remain a well-rounded and trusted
advisor for all. With an ever-growing partner base in 172 countries, advanced
facilities around the world, and the addition of Microban laboratories and
offices in Canada, Shanghai and Taiwan, partners can look forward to even better
coverage, support, and market penetration.

Michael Ruby, Vice President of Global Business at Microban International,
commented: "Microban is proud to take this step, not only for the company but
for its partners. Pushing the boundaries of innovation and building
long-standing, meaningful business relationships has always been at the heart of
our organization, and this exciting step will allow us to foster, nurture and
develop new and existing connections. This is an opportunity for us to move
forward; to continue to invest in ground-breaking technologies that benefit
end-users, creating the broadest product portfolio in the industry while
extending the reach of our valuable turnkey services for all of our partners."

Joe Lyons, President of Microban International, commented: "This is an important
moment for the industry, as we consolidate the power of the trusted Microban and
Ultra-Fresh brands under one company - Microban International. At Microban
International, our brands are truly our strength, and with this move, we will
continue to build our brand presence in the consumer, building, textiles,
commercial and healthcare sectors, and leverage our capabilities to become a
trusted household name and continue as the reigning global market leader."

Click here to learn more about Microban International.
(https://www.microban.com/microban-international)

About Microban International

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the
most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control,
and sanitization / disinfection markets - Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our
organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has
revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep
products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they
start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and
creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and
medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands
and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The
company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America,
Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit
http://www.microban.com .

