Seven Arts Entertainment Announces New Subsidiary

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the Company, is thrilled to announce the expansion of their production capacity through the acquisition of an Atlanta based film and music studio, Muse Media …

Muse Media will be headed by Atlanta based cinematographer, Matt Bryant. Mr. Bryant is an award-winning producer, celebrated musician, and documentarian who is fresh off his original film screening at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2020. Matt has been involved from the top-down in creating strong and profitable content for broadcasters and clients alike. When explaining his philosophy on his filmmaking, Matt Bryant explained: "The content I enjoy the most is capturing the perfect connective story that draws in the audience. Whether it be a feature film or a web series, I seek to go beyond just production quality and tell stories with a purpose."

Muse Media operates out of two studios located in the greater Atlanta area. The film production studio features a sound stage equipped for advanced motion graphics, compositions, high & low key production and has featured some of the most prominent celebrities both in Atlanta, and the rest of America. The music recording studio is a prominent two-level production facility built specifically for album quality sound engineering. The massive featured recording floor allows for the in-house recording of complete bands and solo recording artists alike. The music production facility will bring in additional revenue from local talent to international artists.

When commenting on the decision to go into Atlanta, Seven Arts CEO, Jason Black, stated: "Capitalizing on the Company's Hollywood roots while evolving with current industry trends offers huge opportunities. Since shows like ‘The Walking Dead' first kicked off, major feature films and streaming series are now shot almost exclusively in Atlanta. We're positioning the Company to be where the action is and establish a strong base of operations for rapid expansion while also re-engaging Hollywood studios that may be more inclined to partner with us if we can already offer production capabilities in the Atlanta market. These are exciting times and I'm looking forward to keeping shareholders updated on our progress.

Foto: Accesswire

Foto: Accesswire

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

info@sevenartsentertainment.com

Twitter:

@SAPX_7arts

SOURCE: Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: