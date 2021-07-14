Financial institutions' strong initiatives to improve the client experience and strict Government rules for digital lending are projected to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Digital Lending Platform Market" By Solution (Business Process Management, Loan Management, Lending Analytics), By Service (Design and Implementation, Risk Assessment, Consulting), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Digital Lending Platform Market was valued at USD 7.14 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.07 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.13% from 2021 to 2028.