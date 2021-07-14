checkAd

Digital Lending Platform Market worth $ 27.07 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 18.13% CAGR Verified Market Research

Financial institutions' strong initiatives to improve the client experience and strict Government rules for digital lending are projected to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Digital Lending Platform Market" By Solution (Business Process Management, Loan Management, Lending Analytics), By Service (Design and Implementation, Risk Assessment, Consulting), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Digital Lending Platform Market was valued at USD 7.14 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.07 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.13% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Digital Lending Platform Market Overview

To adapt to customer needs and a growing preference for online financing services, BFSI businesses are rapidly implementing digital business models. Digitization, in particular, enables BFSI firms to empower customers to choose the channel of their preference. According to Insider Intelligence's Mobile Banking Competitive Edge Study, 89% of survey respondents stated that they use mobile banking. Moreover, a huge 97% of millennials indicated that they use mobile banking. Currently, 1.9 billion customers worldwide are using online banking services Online banking applications, in particular, can help financial service providers adapt to changing business conditions and safeguard their respective existing markets. As a result, the increased usage of online banking channels is projected to drive demand for digital lending platforms shortly.

Key Developments in Digital Lending Platform Market

  • In November 2018, Fiserv collaborated with DadeSystems, a payment processing solution provider. Both organizations will collaborate to create and provide SaaS-based or standalone banking products to their integrated commercial clientele.
  • In October 2020, Roostify formed a collaborative agreement with Google Cloud to use Google Cloud artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to assist lenders in processing mortgage applications more quickly and effectively.

The major players in the market are Fiserv (US), Newgen Software (India), Ellie Mae (US), FIS (US), Mambu (Germany), CU Direct (US), Argo (US), Sigma Infosolutions (US), Tavant Technologies (US), Docutech (US), Roostify (US).

