Shaw Charity Classic Welcomes First Presenting Sponsor When it Returns to Calgary in August

CALGARY, Alberta, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the stars of the PGA TOUR Champions return to the tee at Calgary’s Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, August 11-15, 2021, and they will be joined by the first presenting sponsor of the Shaw Charity Classic, Suncor.

“We are absolutely thrilled to not only officially welcome 81 of the top names on the PGA TOUR Champions back to Canada this August, but to do so with the additional corporate support of Suncor,” said Sean Van Kesteren, the tournament’s executive director. “The Shaw Charity Classic presented by Suncor promises to play a key role in building our community back stronger from the pandemic. In doing so, the tournament will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of thousands of children as a result of the important work being undertaken by 233 youth-based charities in Alberta who need our support more than ever.”

Shaw Communications is the title sponsor of the lone Canadian stop on the PGA TOUR Champions, which has raised more than $61.1 million for youth-based charities in Alberta since its inception in 2013 largely through its Shaw Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink charitable program. With Suncor, the tournament adds another strong community-minded corporate partner to build on its successful legacy of giving.

“Being a part of and supporting communities is an important part of who we are and what we value,” said Mark Little, President & CEO, Suncor. “Our participation in the Shaw Charity Classic is one way we’re lending a hand to many non-profit organizations across Alberta. As we all look ahead and focus on recovery, events like the Shaw Charity Classic and Birdies for Kids can help extend the reach and positive impact of community giving.”

“After almost two long years, we’re thrilled to celebrate community, champions, and charity alongside Jim Riddell and the Patron Group, the PGA TOUR Champions, tournament staff, and hundreds of volunteers as the Shaw Charity Classic returns to Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club,” said Brad Shaw, Executive Chair and CEO, Shaw Communications Inc. “Over the past eight years, the Shaw Charity Classic has had a significant impact on hundreds of charitable organizations working every day to improve the lives of children and youth across Alberta, and adding Suncor as our first presenting sponsor will make the tournament’s impact much more profound.”