EXL Joins United Nations Global Compact

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021   

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, announced today that it has become a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. The decision to join the Global Compact as a participant is an affirmation of EXL’s commitment to implement universal sustainability principles and accelerate its progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues as well as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), as outlined in its Sustainability Report and its 2021 Proxy Statement.

The UN Global Compact is a voluntary initiative that mobilizes organizations to establish and define strategies, policies, and procedures that align with its Ten Principles of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

“More than ever, there is a need to take collective action to address major global challenges,” said Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at EXL. “At EXL, we are committed to doing our part to build a better future by operating as a responsible and sustainable global citizen. By participating in the UN Global Compact, we join a powerful group of business leaders and non-business signatories who have agreed to prioritize these goals.”

About EXL
EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,600 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com. 

Media Contact:
Michael Sherrill
Vice President Marketing
646-419-0778
michael.sherrill@exlservice.com

Investor contact:
Steven N. Barlow
Vice President Investor Relations
212-624-5913
steven.barlow@exlservice.com




