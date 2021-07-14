checkAd

Stagwell Media LP Responds to Indaba Capital’s False and Misleading Press Release on Stagwell’s Merger With MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 16:30  |  42   |   |   

Stagwell Media LP (“Stagwell”) Partner Jay Leveton offered the following comment in response to Indaba Capital’s (“Indaba”) false and misleading statements about the proposed combination of Stagwell’s operating businesses with MDC Partners Inc. (“MDC”) (Nasdaq: MDCA):

“Indaba has, in our opinion, become divorced from any reality in its ever more shrill attempts to extract more value in the combination of MDC and Stagwell’s operating businesses. Indaba appears to be following through on its recent threats to Stagwell to sink the deal if Indaba does not get its way.

“This transaction is a win-win deal that provides MDC shareholders with a better balance sheet, more scale, greater liquidity, and a far better future than MDC can achieve on its own by increasing its stake in fast-growing digital marketing areas.

“Last night’s press release from Indaba is replete with false and misleading information and correcting those elements is of the utmost importance to MDC shareholders evaluating the combination. We need to stick to just the facts.

“First, this transaction does significantly deleverage MDC, as indicated in the proxy materials. The net debt figures and analyses that have been previously disclosed already include the pre-closing use of cash and credit facilities by Stagwell. There is no change to the deleveraging nature of this deal that has received favorable comments from both major bond rating agencies.

“Second, as previously disclosed, the 19 million shares being used to align the interests and reward the success of Stagwell managers, and to purchase outstanding portions of assets, come entirely out of Stagwell’s 180 million share allocation. Thus Stagwell, after distributing those shares to its managers -- none of which go to Mr. Penn -- will receive just 161 million shares. Its managers will be investors in the combined company going forward and that’s a plus as it aligns them to continued success of the newly combined company.

“If Indaba’s error here was unintentional then it should be heartened by the correct math that MDC is issuing only 180 million shares to Stagwell instead of the 199 million Indaba is broadcasting to shareholders. That difference – correcting Indaba’s misleading error – should be sufficient to convince even Indaba that the transaction as it actually stands is very attractive to MDC.

“Third, this is a relative-value combination. We are putting together two businesses from the same industry and the question is not what some hypothetical future stock price should be for one of the firms. That is why Indaba’s analysis is irrelevant to the decision shareholders face. The question is, after applying the same approach to both sets of assets, whether the relative shares are fair. This final offer pegs the relative value at 31%, a significant advance from the 18.5% first offered. Stagwell’s assets will allow MDC to meaningfully participate in the fastest growing and most desirable segments of the advertising sector and yet the current deal effectively values Stagwell lower than MDC on a multiples basis, based on politically adjusted trading values. A fair comparison of the relative equity values puts MDC’s contribution, at the midpoint of the analysis, at 29%. The deal is two percentage points higher in favor of MDC investors.

Seite 1 von 6
MDC Partners Subord.Vtg (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stagwell Media LP Responds to Indaba Capital’s False and Misleading Press Release on Stagwell’s Merger With MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) Stagwell Media LP (“Stagwell”) Partner Jay Leveton offered the following comment in response to Indaba Capital’s (“Indaba”) false and misleading statements about the proposed combination of Stagwell’s operating businesses with MDC Partners Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Full Truck Alliance ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03:40 UhrIndaba Capital Highlights That Supplemental Proxy Materials Reinforce MDC-Stagwell Combination’s Deep Conflicts and Wholly Insufficient Terms
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Stagwell Marketing Group LLC Reports on Its Exceptional Performance and Highlights Business and Financial Updates Provided in MDC Partners Filing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Indaba Capital Issues New Presentation Detailing Opposition to Barely Revised Terms of MDC-Stagwell Combination
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Indaba Capital Expresses Disappointment Over Mark Penn’s Apparent Unwillingness to Engage in Good Faith with MDC Shareholders Regarding Stagwell Merger
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.06.21Indaba Capital Issues Statement Regarding Stagwell’s Inadequate Revised Offer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten