Stagwell Media LP Responds to Indaba Capital’s False and Misleading Press Release on Stagwell’s Merger With MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA)

“Indaba has, in our opinion, become divorced from any reality in its ever more shrill attempts to extract more value in the combination of MDC and Stagwell’s operating businesses. Indaba appears to be following through on its recent threats to Stagwell to sink the deal if Indaba does not get its way.

“This transaction is a win-win deal that provides MDC shareholders with a better balance sheet, more scale, greater liquidity, and a far better future than MDC can achieve on its own by increasing its stake in fast-growing digital marketing areas.

“Last night’s press release from Indaba is replete with false and misleading information and correcting those elements is of the utmost importance to MDC shareholders evaluating the combination. We need to stick to just the facts.

“First, this transaction does significantly deleverage MDC, as indicated in the proxy materials. The net debt figures and analyses that have been previously disclosed already include the pre-closing use of cash and credit facilities by Stagwell. There is no change to the deleveraging nature of this deal that has received favorable comments from both major bond rating agencies.

“Second, as previously disclosed, the 19 million shares being used to align the interests and reward the success of Stagwell managers, and to purchase outstanding portions of assets, come entirely out of Stagwell’s 180 million share allocation. Thus Stagwell, after distributing those shares to its managers -- none of which go to Mr. Penn -- will receive just 161 million shares. Its managers will be investors in the combined company going forward and that’s a plus as it aligns them to continued success of the newly combined company.

“If Indaba’s error here was unintentional then it should be heartened by the correct math that MDC is issuing only 180 million shares to Stagwell instead of the 199 million Indaba is broadcasting to shareholders. That difference – correcting Indaba’s misleading error – should be sufficient to convince even Indaba that the transaction as it actually stands is very attractive to MDC.

“Third, this is a relative-value combination. We are putting together two businesses from the same industry and the question is not what some hypothetical future stock price should be for one of the firms. That is why Indaba’s analysis is irrelevant to the decision shareholders face. The question is, after applying the same approach to both sets of assets, whether the relative shares are fair. This final offer pegs the relative value at 31%, a significant advance from the 18.5% first offered. Stagwell’s assets will allow MDC to meaningfully participate in the fastest growing and most desirable segments of the advertising sector and yet the current deal effectively values Stagwell lower than MDC on a multiples basis, based on politically adjusted trading values. A fair comparison of the relative equity values puts MDC’s contribution, at the midpoint of the analysis, at 29%. The deal is two percentage points higher in favor of MDC investors.