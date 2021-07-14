checkAd

Greene Concepts Experiences Rise in the Total Number of Amazon Fulfillment Centers While Proliferating Sales of Its New BE WATER Bottled Water Label

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 16:30  |  29   |   |   

Marion, North Carolina, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is happy to announce that company sales of BE WATER artesian spring bottled water through Amazon continue to rise with the addition of several new Fulfillment by Amazon FBA distribution centers.  As such, more consumers across the country can purchase BE WATER through Amazon Prime. 

The company launched and announced its online Amazon store for the sale of BE WATER in its January 29, 2021 press release. Three days later in its February 1, 2021 press release, Greene Concepts shared that its initial inventory sold out within a couple of hours. 

Amy McNally, VP of Marketing and Regulatory, notes, “During our recent June 27, 2021 New to the Street interview, we announced that Greene Concepts had grown its Amazon reach from three to 19 FBA distribution centers.  Since the airing of that interview several weeks ago, we have added four new distribution centers for BE WATER sales to include Burlington, NJ, Castleton, NY, Groveport, OH, and Beloit, WI.  This brings our total number of FBA distribution centers to 23 which stretches across the states of CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, MD, MI, MS, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WA and WI.  As the total number of Amazon FBA distribution centers continue to grow, we are relying less and less on Amazon’s Fulfillment by Merchant to fill consumer requests thereby increasing the speed of BE WATER delivery times.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “Our BE WATER brand is active in 23 out of 110 U.S. based FBA distribution centers.  We are exhausting our old blue labeled inventory and replacing them with our newly launched BE WATER labels which we recently unveiled in our June 2, 2021 press release as the new standard label.  More customers across the U.S. are experiencing the positive health benefits (supports energy, brain, joint and muscle health) and the smooth, refreshing taste of BE WATER as we continue to grow and expand as a company.”

See the BE WATER Amazon landing page to purchase a case of BE WATER through Amazon.

The landing page displays as an Amazon’s Choice product in multiple markets as a highly rated, well-priced product available for immediate shipment.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company with the company’s main plant operations in Marion, North Carolina.  The Company owns and operates a bottling and beverage facility.  The bottling facility has as its water sources a combination of seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer that is located deep below the Blue Ridge Mountains.  The Company specializes in its premium artesian bottled water brand, BE WATER (www.bewaterbeyou.com), to support total body health and wellness.  

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations
IR@greeneconcepts.com

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greene Concepts Experiences Rise in the Total Number of Amazon Fulfillment Centers While Proliferating Sales of Its New BE WATER Bottled Water Label Marion, North Carolina, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is happy to announce that company sales of BE WATER artesian spring bottled water through Amazon continue to rise with the addition of several new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Update on second quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 28 July 2021
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Barnwell Industries, Inc. Announces July 13, 2021 Pro Forma Stockholders’ Equity in Excess of ...
Imara Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board