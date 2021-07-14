Poda Enters Medical Device Market and Hires Chief Medical Officer

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce thatit has appointed Dr. Jagdeep Gupta, MD (" Dr. Gupta ") as Chief Medical Officerof the Company.Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "I am very pleased to have received approval fromthe Board to enter the medical device market and to create the position of ChiefMedical Officer for Poda. In addition to providing exceptional reduced riskproducts designed for current adult smokers, Poda is also committed to providingeffective smoking cessation products designed to help adult smokers quitsmoking. The Poda product can provide an exceptional platform for the deliveryof smoking cessation tools. Quitting smoking can be difficult, and the additionof Dr. Gupta as Chief Medical Officer will help Poda to potentially developmedically approved products and treatment strategies designed to provide adultsmokers with the tools they need to successfully quit smoking. In addition,there are numerous opportunities for Poda to utilize our intellectual propertyand related technologies to potentially facilitate the delivery of manydifferent therapeutic molecules by inhalation. This is an exciting next step forPoda and reflects our continued commitment to growing Poda on a truly globalscale across a broad spectrum of applications."As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gupta will be responsible for designing andimplementing clinical trials designed to test the efficacy of Poda's smokingcessation products. In addition, Dr. Gupta will also help coordinate thedevelopment of additional products and treatment strategies across a wide rangeof inhalable therapeutic molecules, as well as coordinating and overseeing theapplication process for Poda's products to achieve certification as approvedmedical devices for smoking cessation or the inhalation of therapeuticmolecules.Dr. Gupta, newly appointed Chief Medical Officer for Poda, commented, "I am verypleased to be joining the Poda team as Chief Medical Officer. As a practicingmedical doctor, I have numerous patients who desperately want to quit smoking,and in my experience, existing smoking-cessation products have not worked aswell as I would have hoped. I am especially excited to study and develop asmoking cessation technology that not only uses a tapering nicotine dose that isvery precise, but also addresses the oral fixation element at the same time. Ibelieve the Poda system may potentially provide an extremely effective tool tohelp smokers quit, and I am very excited to coordinate the development anddeployment of Poda's smoking cessation tools. In addition, I see numerous