Poda Enters Medical Device Market and Hires Chief Medical Officer

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce that
it has appointed Dr. Jagdeep Gupta, MD (" Dr. Gupta ") as Chief Medical Officer
of the Company.

Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "I am very pleased to have received approval from
the Board to enter the medical device market and to create the position of Chief
Medical Officer for Poda. In addition to providing exceptional reduced risk
products designed for current adult smokers, Poda is also committed to providing
effective smoking cessation products designed to help adult smokers quit
smoking. The Poda product can provide an exceptional platform for the delivery
of smoking cessation tools. Quitting smoking can be difficult, and the addition
of Dr. Gupta as Chief Medical Officer will help Poda to potentially develop
medically approved products and treatment strategies designed to provide adult
smokers with the tools they need to successfully quit smoking. In addition,
there are numerous opportunities for Poda to utilize our intellectual property
and related technologies to potentially facilitate the delivery of many
different therapeutic molecules by inhalation. This is an exciting next step for
Poda and reflects our continued commitment to growing Poda on a truly global
scale across a broad spectrum of applications."

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gupta will be responsible for designing and
implementing clinical trials designed to test the efficacy of Poda's smoking
cessation products. In addition, Dr. Gupta will also help coordinate the
development of additional products and treatment strategies across a wide range
of inhalable therapeutic molecules, as well as coordinating and overseeing the
application process for Poda's products to achieve certification as approved
medical devices for smoking cessation or the inhalation of therapeutic
molecules.

Dr. Gupta, newly appointed Chief Medical Officer for Poda, commented, "I am very
pleased to be joining the Poda team as Chief Medical Officer. As a practicing
medical doctor, I have numerous patients who desperately want to quit smoking,
and in my experience, existing smoking-cessation products have not worked as
well as I would have hoped. I am especially excited to study and develop a
smoking cessation technology that not only uses a tapering nicotine dose that is
very precise, but also addresses the oral fixation element at the same time. I
believe the Poda system may potentially provide an extremely effective tool to
help smokers quit, and I am very excited to coordinate the development and
deployment of Poda's smoking cessation tools. In addition, I see numerous
