

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.07.2021 / 16:34

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Ralph Last name(s): Rumberg

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Gesco AG

b) LEI

529900OE7WBEDX7PVB49

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1K0201

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 21.50 EUR 10750.00 EUR 21.50 EUR 1892.00 EUR 21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR 21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR 21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR 21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR 21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR 21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR 21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR 21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR 21.50 EUR 774.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 21.5000 EUR 21500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

