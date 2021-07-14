checkAd

DGAP-DD Gesco AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.07.2021 / 16:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Rumberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gesco AG

b) LEI
529900OE7WBEDX7PVB49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0201

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.50 EUR 10750.00 EUR
21.50 EUR 1892.00 EUR
21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR
21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR
21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR
21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR
21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR
21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR
21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR
21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR
21.50 EUR 774.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.5000 EUR 21500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Gesco AG
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Internet: www.gesco.de

 
