Becker Offers New Diversity and Inclusion Certificate

Becker, a global leader in accounting exam prep and professional education and a part of Adtalem Global Education, today announced its new Cultivating a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace Foundational Certificate. The five-course, 12-credit continuing professional education (CPE) program is designed to introduce the benefits of integrating true diversity, equity, belonging and inclusion (DEBI) into the workplace.

“Developing a diverse and inclusive work environment in which all people can thrive requires an investment in knowledge and a shared and intentional commitment within an organization,” said Lisa Wardell, CEO of Adtalem Global Education, a leading workforce solutions provider and parent company of Becker. “Becker is investing in the future of accounting, and society at large, by prioritizing these issues and taking a proactive role in helping to bring more diversity in talent, ideas and culture to the workforce.”

Participants of the certificate program will earn CPE credit with each course and a Becker certificate upon completion of all five. The courses are available in a self-paced, on-demand format and are viewable 24/7. For more information and to register for the certificate program, visit www.becker.com/diversity.

“This initiative was inspired by interest from members of the accounting profession who understand the value of strengthening a culture of inclusivity that supports employee satisfaction and retention as well as customer engagement,” said Nikki Watson, senior manager of global accounts for Becker, and a leader of its DEBI initiatives.

Read the full press release here: https://www.becker.com/news/becker-offers-new-diversity-and-inclusion- ...

About Becker Professional Education:

Becker provides CPA Exam Review, CMA Exam Review and CPE with expert instructors, high-quality content, flexible learning formats including on-demand resources and webcasts. Learn more about Becker Professional Education, part of Adtalem Global Education, at www.becker.com.

About Adtalem Global Education:

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) is a leading global education provider, and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.

