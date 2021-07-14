checkAd

Kimball International, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

JASPER, Ind., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, after the close of the market.  

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial performance.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 844-602-5643 or internationally at 574-990-3014.  The passcode to access the call is "Kimball." The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International is one of the world’s leading omnichannel commercial furnishings companies. For over 70 years, we have offered a unique portfolio of brands, with a commitment to craftsmanship and insights-driven innovation, all to help you create inspirational places for working, healing, learning, hospitality and home. The Kimball International family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin. Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana. www.kimballinternational.com  

Investor Contacts:
Lynn Morgen lynn.morgen@advisiry.com 
Eric Prouty eric.prouty@advisiry.com 

Kimball International
1600 Royal Street
Jasper, IN 47546
Telephone 812.482.1600





