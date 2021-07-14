checkAd

Microsoft unveils Windows 365 -- ushering in a new category of computing

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 17:00  |  64   |   |   

Windows 365 will deliver a full, personalized PC experience from the cloud to any device, giving workers and organizations power, simplicity and security for hybrid work.

REDMOND, Wash., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced Windows 365, a cloud service that introduces a new way to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 (when it becomes available) to businesses of all sizes. Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft cloud, streaming the full Windows experience — apps, data and settings — to personal or corporate devices. Secure by design and built with the principles of Zero Trust, Windows 365 secures and stores information in the cloud, not on the device, providing a secure, productive experience for workers from interns and contractors to software developers and industrial designers. Windows 365 also creates a new hybrid personal computing category called Cloud PC, which uses both the power of the cloud and the capabilities of the device to provide a full, personalized Windows experience. The announcement represents a groundbreaking development as organizations around the world grapple with the best ways to facilitate hybrid work models where employees are both on-site and distributed across the globe.

Microsoft company logo.

"With Windows 365, we're creating a new category: the Cloud PC," said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft. "Just like applications were brought to the cloud with SaaS, we are now bringing the operating system to the cloud, providing organizations with greater flexibility and a secure way to empower their workforce to be more productive and connected, regardless of location."

A new computing paradigm for hybrid work

As the pandemic begins to ease in parts of the world, a new way of working is emerging, transformed by virtual processes and remote collaboration. In this more distributed environment, employees need access to corporate resources across locations and devices — and with cybersecurity threats on the rise, securing those resources is paramount.

"Hybrid work has fundamentally changed the role of technology in organizations today," said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president, Microsoft 365. "With workforces more disparate than ever before, organizations need a new way to deliver a great productivity experience with increased versatility, simplicity and security. Cloud PC is an exciting new category of hybrid personal computing that turns any device into a personalized, productive and secure digital workspace. Today's announcement of Windows 365 is just the beginning of what will be possible as we blur the lines between the device and the cloud."

