World Acceptance Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Conference Call on the Internet

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its first quarter conference call to be held on Wednesday, July 21. The earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

The live broadcast of World Acceptance Corporation’s conference call will be available online at WRLD 1Q22 Webcast on July 21, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days.