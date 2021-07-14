Keysight Technologies Honored as Overall Winner of Employee Experience Awards 2021 Malaysia from Human Resources Online

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, was honored as the first overall winner of the Employee Experience Awards 2021 Malaysia . The award is based on a program developed by Human Resources Online and is deeply rooted in the three cornerstones for positive employees experiences: leadership, learning and engagement.

“We are honored to receive this award in recognition of the innovative and meaningful HR programs that the Malaysia HR team has contributed to proactively engage employees and create positive employee experiences despite the unprecedented pandemic. By reimagining the future in the new normal, we are inspired to redefine our roles and seek ways to make Keysight a great place to work for our employees,” said Angela Cheong, vice president of Asia Pacific Human Resources at Keysight Technologies.

In addition to receiving the honor of overall champion of the year, Keysight received the following six prestigious awards:

Best Women Leadership Programme - Gold

Best Career Development Programme - Gold

Best Learning & Development Programme - Gold

Best Onboarding Experience - Gold

Best Work Life Balance Strategy - Silver

Best Management Training Programme - Bronze

“Keysight understands that our employees are critical to our success, and that is why employee growth is a key component of the Keysight Leadership Model,” said Gooi Soon Chai, senior vice president of Keysight Technologies, and president of Keysight Malaysia. “Keysight is proud of the many contributions made by our employees to help drive our business, maximize our corporate value, and accelerate our customers' success.”

