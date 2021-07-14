checkAd

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Announces Board Appointment

YORK, Pa., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVLY), parent company of PeoplesBank, a Codorus Valley Company (collectively “the Company”), announced that Cynthia A. Dotzel, CPA has been appointed as Vice Chair and Lead Director of the Board of Codorus Valley. Dotzel succeeds Harry R. Swift Esq., who served as Vice Chair and Lead Director since 2017 until his retirement in May 2021. She is the first female to hold this role in the Company’s history.

Ms. Dotzel has served as a director of both the Corporation and the Bank since 2011 and chairs the audit committee. She currently serves as a shareholder and practicing CPA with Dotzel & Company, Inc., Certified Public Accountants and has more than 40 years of professional experience in the accounting, tax and business advisory sectors. A York College graduate, she has been active in the business community and has donated much of her time to various non-profit organizations in the York community.

Chairman of the Board, Larry J. Miller, remarked: “I am thankful for Cindy’s continued leadership and I value the extensive experience she contributes to the Company. As we move forward, her commitment to our mission, vision, and values will position us as a best in class financial institution.”

ABOUT CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is the largest independent financial services holding company headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Codorus Valley primarily operates through its financial services subsidiary, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Additional information can be found on PeoplesBank’s website at www.peoplesbanknet.com. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CVLY.

CONTACT:
Kristen Heisey
SVP, PeoplesBank
717-586-6630﻿

Wertpapier


