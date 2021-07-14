Jamf Unveils Key Enhancements to Jamf Nation, the World’s Largest Online Community of Apple Administrators

MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today rolled out exciting enhancements to its Jamf Nation community. The updates include a new dynamic platform, discussion forums, group hubs and expanded language support, all with the goal of enriching the top-notch community experience for the world’s largest online community of Apple administrators.



For 10 years, Jamf Nation has connected Apple IT administrators around the world. Today, IT specialists, security experts, educators, compliance specialists and more join Jamf Nation to connect with other Apple administrators and use the platform as a central hub for those looking to ask, or answer, questions about Apple management. Through the seemingly limitless knowledge of its members, the community continues to provide resources that help more organizations succeed with Apple.