Allarity Therapeutics Issues Share Units as Payment-In-Kind for Services Rendered During Rights Issue in Q2 2021

Hørsholm, Denmark (14 July 2021) Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced a payment-in-kind and a debt conversion structured as a directed issue of 24,112,523 new share Units to the guarantors and to the global coordinator and bookrunner, Aalto Capital AB, of the rights issue completed on 11 June 2021 (the “Rights Issue”).

The fee structure and payment-in-kind to be paid in Units to guarantors was described in the prospectus published on 19 May 2021 (the “Prospectus”): each Unit in the directed issue consists of one (1) new share of nominal DKK 0.05 with one (1) warrant attached which grants the right to subscribe one (1) share of nominal DKK 0.05 share in the Company at an exercise price of SEK 1.7. New shares are subscribed against by either receiving shares as payment-in-kind or by debt conversion. The warrants are subscribed without payment. Thereby, the Units in the directed issue are similar to the TO 3 warrants, issued as a part of the Rights Issue, and they will be issued under the same short-name (ALLR TO 3).

The Company carries out the directed issue of the 24,112,523 Units based on a Board resolution from 13 July 2021, pursuant to the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 15 April 2021.

Of the total 24,112,523 Units, 14,349,536 Units are issued to the guarantors of the Rights Issue at a price of SEK 0.85 per Unit as described in the Prospectus. The guarantors receiving the largest numbers of Units are John Faalstrom (3,529,411 Units) and Crafoord Asset Management AB (1,411,764 Units). Moreover, 9,762,987 Units are issued to Aalto Capital AB as a debt conversion of approximately SEK 8.3 million, at a price of SEK 0.85 per Unit, for various services rendered to the Company before and during the Rights Issue.

The new shares, with a nominal per share value of DKK 0.05, hold no special rights. Following the directed issue, the share capital of the Company is a total of DKK 19,339,299.70 divided into 386,785,994 shares of nominal value DKK 0.05.

In the event that all warrants in the directed issue are fully exercised for subscription of new shares in the Company, the number of shares in the Company will increase with an additional maximum of 24,112,523 shares, from 386,785,994 shares to 410,898,517 shares, and the share capital will increase with an additional maximum DKK 1,205,626 from DKK 19,339,299.70 to DKK 20,544,925.85. These projections does not take into account possible exercise of other issued warrants in series TO 2 and TO 3.