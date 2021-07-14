checkAd

Openly Launches Home Insurance Offering in Oklahoma

Market-leading insurance platform for independent agents enters the Sooner state as it Continues its Rapid Expansion Across the US

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance platform, is now available in Oklahoma. Independent insurance agents in Oklahoma can now access Openly's premium, transparent and comprehensive coverage, obtaining quotes in seconds.

"The Oklahoma home insurance market is a unique and exciting opportunity for Openly," said Ty Harris, CEO and Co-Founder of Openly. "Expanding into Oklahoma is a natural next step in our expansion across the US and we're excited to offer our tech-enabled product to independent insurance agents throughout the state."

Oklahoma marks the eleventh state in Openly's nationwide expansion, and will empower independent insurance agencies serving homeowners across the state. Oklahoma joins Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin, New Mexico and Massachusetts as states using the Openly platform.

"We are ecstatic about Openly's arrival in Oklahoma. So many of our clients are worried about sharp increases in building costs, along with ever-present concerns about roof coverage in Oklahoma. Openly solves these problems with unique coverage offerings like guaranteed replacement costs and roof replacement cost coverage for up to 25 years. Our clients in other states have loved their experience with Openly, especially related to claims. Their service is outstanding," said Michael Sohn, Agency Owner at MetroOKC Insurance.

The insurtech plans to continue its expansion state by state, announcing more in the coming months. Today, over 1,700 independent insurance agencies offer Openly's product to homeowners across these now eleven states, and the platform boasts a 92% retention rate among homeowners to renew policies.

Openly offers comprehensive coverage that is unique in the space, including features like Coverage A up to $3 million, guaranteed replacement costs up to $5 million, coverage for trampolines and pools with diving boards, and no prohibited dog breeds.

Founded by insurance industry veterans Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut, Openly uses next-generation data and technology to offer straightforward, customer-friendly home insurance policies. Openly's rapid adoption by independent agents is a testament to its innovation. Openly rebuilt the entire technology and operations stack of insurance to create an intuitive and stress-free quoting process. All information is presented at the point of sale in real-time pulling from over 50 data points in seconds compared to 45 minutes for many other insurance companies that agents work with each day. With Openly, Oklahoma's independent agents can now create a seamless and streamlined insurance experience for both their agencies and clients.

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.

